12-year Niagara Police Officer facing charges

A Niagara Police officer is facing charges of breach of trust and attempting to defraud the public after a five month investigation by OPP. Last December, the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) became aware of allegations involving a uniformed constable, following reports of a suspicious person attempting to obtain unused pharmaceutical drugs and/or prescription medication from members of the public in the Town of Lincoln.

The Niagara Falls Review is reporting that the investigation started after a police officer showed up at a Lincoln retirement community and knocked on the door of a resident asking for unused drugs, which the officer would collect for disposal. The resident thought the woman was impersonating an officer and called police.

The NRPS requested the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) take carriage of the investigation.

On May 19, 2023, Constable Wendy Cools-Lartigue was arrested and charged with breach of trusts and attempting to defraud.

Cools-Lartigue was released from custody on a Form 10 Undertaking, scheduled to attend court on June 19, 2023, at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse, located at 59 Church Street in the City of St. Catharines.

Cools-Lartigue has been a police officer with the NRPS for 12 years and was on-duty at the time of the alleged offences.

In accordance with the Police Services Act of Ontario, Cools-Lartigue has been suspended with pay.