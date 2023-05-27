Sunday , 28 May 2023
11-year-old boy missing overnight in Hamilton’s east end

Hamilton Police continue to look for a missing 11-year-old youth and are requesting the assistance of the public.

On Friday, May 26, shortly after 8:30 p.m., 11- year-old Braden Campbell-Pater was last seen in the area of Melvin Avenue and Parkdale Avenue North, in the City of Hamilton. campbell-Pater

Braden was reported missing to police and we continue to investigate his whereabouts.

Braden is autistic and described as male, tanned skin, 5’3”, thin build and was last seen wearing a black sweater with blue writing and black pants. He wears red rimmed glasses.

Investigators, family and friends are concerned for the whereabouts of Brandon, anyone with information is urged to contact the East End station Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

