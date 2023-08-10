10 from Hamilton rounded up as police dismantle network of drug labs

A major multi-force drug bust has resulted in the arrest of ten people from Hamilton as police have dismantled a significant lab producing fentanyl and other synthetic drugs in the Greater Hamilton and Toronto Area. A Toronto physician is also alleged to be part of the illegal drug lab operation. The operation involved Hamilton Police Service along with the Ontario Provincial Police, York Regional Police,

The operation, known as Project Odeon began after police discovered a clandestine laboratory during an overdose death investigation in November 2021 at a residence on Hamilton’s Mountain. Investigators subsequently suspected a link between this death, an earlier overdose resulting in hospitalization and a death at a Toronto condominium. These all occurred within days of each other.

From January 1 to July 30, 2023, there have been 606 incidents related to suspected opioid overdoses and 89-suspected drug-related deaths in Hamilton. These numbers have been steadily rising over the past five years.

“Ultimately, the seizure of these opioids contributes to reducing the harms associated with opioid use for those who use substances, their family and friends, and the broader community,” says Julie Prieto, Director, Hamilton Public Health Services Epidemiology and Wellness Division.

By tracing the origins of some of the lab equipment, investigators were able to identify a company in the United States. This business sold three items of laboratory equipment to an Oshawa-based company. From here, investigators were able to piece together an extended drug network.

Investigators needed personal protective gear drums of chemicals used in opioid production

Warrants were executed in Hamilton, Mount Albert, Smithville, Toronto, Whitchurch-Stouffville, and Vaughan.

In total, investigators seized the following items:

An operational fentanyl drug lab at 6800 Sixteen Road, Smithville.

A dismantled fentanyl drug lab at 4057 Bethesda Road, Stouffville.

Approximately 3.5 tons of chemical byproduct from fentanyl production.

800 gallons of chemicals commonly used in the production of fentanyl

Lab equipment commonly used in the production of fentanyl

64.1 kg of illicit drugs, including 25.6 kg of fentanyl, 18 kg methamphetamine, 6 kg of ketamine

A loaded, Glock firearm and ammunition and four extended magazines

Over $350,000 of seized proceeds, including cars, jewelry, furniture and cash

Synthetic drugs of all kinds found at the lab

The following 12 individuals have been charged through Project Odeon. To date, there are 48 criminal charges. Charges include possession for the purpose of trafficking, production of substance, proceeds of crime, firearm possession and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Ly Duy Luan Do, 33-year-old from Hamilton

Charanpal Gill, 28-year-old from Stoney Creek

Jasanpal Gill, 22-year-old from Stoney Creek

Shkelqim Ibishi, 30-year-old from Hamilton,

Elizabeth Milne, 33-year-old from Welland

Garry Moore, 45-year-old from Smithville

Amanpreet Shergill, 30-year-old from Smithville

Ghais Sultani, 32-year-old from Hamilton

Akela Sultani, 59-year-old from Hamilton

Fais Sultani, 20-year-old from Hamilton

Weeda Sultani, 19-year-old from Hamilton

In addition, a physician Cindy Ly, 31-year-old from Toronto was charged. Police say the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario is aware of the charges to Cindy Ly. There is also a Canada-wide warrant for 34-year-old Kien Trung Hoang from Toronto.

“Dismantling a clan lab requires up to 50 personnel from police, fire, EMS, the Ontario Fire Marshall and Health Canada. Through Project ODEON, we were able to assist the Hamilton Police Service in safely dismantling not one, but two, clandestine labs. This investigation has had a significant impact on reducing harms and improving public safety,” said Ontario Provincial Police Detective Superintendent Paula Milne.

Anyone with any information that e could assist police with the investigation into these crimes, are asked to contact Detective Eric Hrab at 905-546-6340.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com