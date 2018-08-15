Some time back I was working on a possible aviation story and part of my research involved finding out how much it cost to rent a private jet. So I Googled in the usual manner and got the information I was looking for from Wikipedia or some other site. The point is, I did not go on a website for any aircraft charter service. But now I find myself getting regular emails from Magellan Jets—how they got my email address, I have no idea. In my most recent email Magellan suggests I rent a Sikorsly S-76 “for all my short hops around the Northeast.” I’ve also been offered discounts on fixed-hour packages on a Citation X. A recent message invited me to compare the relative benefits of a Challenger 300 versus a Challenger

350 I was also asked if I had addressed the 7 critical questions one should ask before you purchase a jet card. I guess I could block this stuff but it’s harmless enough; and it’s kind of flattering to be receiving the same kind of junk email the Trumpster and his crowd get on a regular basis. The cost, by the way, of a private jet is about $10,000 an hour.

Olive Drab

We binge-watched Olive Kitteridge last week. It’s a four-parter that has been around since 2014, but some-how we missed it. The series stars the brilliant Francis McDormand who first came to fame as the fe-male cop in Fargo. Richard Jenkins, another of my favorites, plays her husband. He’s a pharmacist and she is a math teacher in picturesque Maine. It is hard to describe Olive. She is ornery, angry, seemingly un-happy with her life and completely indifferent to her husband, who is the soul of kindness. There’s a plot to the series but the show is really character driven—mostly around Olive’s personal struggles. The best part of the episodes is Olive’s absolute refusal to be sociable and the rude and blunt things she says to people who are not as smart as her, which is just about everybody. She says stuff that we all at times have wished we had the nerve to say. The series and its actors received Golden Globe, Screen Actor Guild and Prime Time Emmy awards. The New York Times described the se-ries as “a rare treasure, a measured, understated portrait of a marriage that finds poetry in the most pro-saic of settings and circumstances: flinty, stolid citizens of a small, in-sular town in coastal Maine. There is no glamour and little romance, yet there is a fine-grained mystery to the most ordinary, blunted lives.” The last two episodes of the series feature Bill Murray, of all people, in what could best be described as an extended cameo, but he is as brilliant and enigmatic as ever. It sounds depressing, and in many ways it is about depression, but you will be surprised how many times you find yourself laughing.