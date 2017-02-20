‘Will Trump Get Euchred?’

The 45th President of the United States of America is now the most powerful man in the world much like the fictitious Clark Kent. Donald Trump reminds me of a superhero in that he has amazing powers but his Achilles’ heel is his paper thin skin. How will he behave on the world stage when he takes umbrage with a meaningless skit on Saturday Night Live? Trump doesn’t seem to understand that international affairs cannot become brinkmanship as it was between Kennedy and Khrushchev. Is Trump Putin’s lapdog or is it the other way around?

Speaking of superheroes, one of mine was Muhammad Ali. People loved him or hated him. There was no middle ground. The same thing applies to Trump. Ali’s secret was being brash, arrogant and entertaining. He wanted you to despise him because it sold more tickets. Trump `is’ the president so there is no need to continue acting like a horse’s behind. The only thing we don’t know yet is whether Trump can take a punch and so far it seems instead of a glass jaw, it is his ego that is easily shattered. Ali could back up his hubris in the ring. Will Trump do the same?

The biggest problem with Trump is that there is no filter between his brain and his non-stop mouth. It is perfectly fine to have thoughts but quite another to speak them. Don’t get me wrong, in my opinion Hillary Clinton would have been far worse as a president but at least she knows how to play the game. Clinton is a political `lifer’ in that public office is really the only life she knows. We have the same problem right in here in Hamilton resulting in a city council that is stale and out of ideas. One can blame the voter and if that is true then one cannot excoriate the American voter for finally ending the status quo.

However, Trump is a businessman and neither truly a Democrat or a Republican. He is a new beast never before seen at the taxpayer trough and this is one of the reasons the left-wing media have, and will, pay far more attention to his mistakes no matter how minute. Have you noticed how Trump has played into the media’s hands? They bait him regarding the actual number of people attending the inauguration and Trump catches a fish hook in his mouth on social media.

Donald Trump is akin to Justin Trudeau but the major difference is that Trudeau inherited his wealth. I believe that is one of the reasons our Boy King spends like a drunken sailor and jets around the world on our dime because he actually doesn’t know the value of a buck. Trump on the other hand built a fortune but an aide needs to remind him that barking, “You’re fired!” may boost television ratings but is hardly a successful recipe for the presidency. If I were Justin Trudeau I’d sharpen my Crayons because `The Art of the Deal’ is coming straight at him. It should be quite the first meeting between Trudeau and Trump, two massive egos struggling to communicate with Trudeau’s incessant `ums’ and `ahs’ versus Trump’s annoying `believe me’ and `it’s going to be great’.

As an avid historian, I admire the chutzpah of Theodore Roosevelt. His famous quote, “Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far,” is an admirable ethos. Unfortunately, Trump’s version is, “Speak loudly and carry a big stick; you won’t go far.”

They say the first one hundred days in office for a leader will predict his or her future. Based upon the short amount of time Trump has sat in the Oval Office, it’s difficult to say what will happen. So far, Trump has taken the bull by the horns as he rams through changes but he must be careful not to destroy the entire china shop.

To liberals, conservatives and those in the centre I say kick back and relax. You don’t have to worry about taking Trump down. The man will most likely do it himself.

Ben Guyatt is a stand-up comedian and a published author. Visit his website at www.ben guyatt.com and follow him on Facebook. He also hosts The Ben Guyatt Show every Sunday at 9 pm on AM 900 CHML.