Ward 8 Councillor Terry Whitehead has copied the media in an email to citizens asked why he voted for LRET after spending most of a year knocking it. In the memo Whitehead suggested he paid more heed to the warnings of Ancaster—Dundas—Flamborough—Westdale MPP Ted Mc Meekin than the words of McMeekin’s boss, premier Wynne. Wrote Whitehead: “The province set up a fund to support cities in Ontario to implement higher order transit in their communities. The province made an announcement of one billion dollars tied to a specific plan and made it clear that any material changes to the plan would require us to forgo the billion dollars and reapply. Ideally, the province should have provided a greater level of flexibility for the city to provide a higher order of transit plan that would meet objectives that they set without tying the City of Hamilton to just one plan. Unfortunately, that was not the case and this made it very difficult for many around the Council table in their decision.”

Yet premier Wynne as recently as three days before council voted on the matter steadfastly refused a reporter’s invitation to declare it was “LRT or Nothing”. Instead she said the money was for transit and she was eager to hear what council had to say on the subject. Last year she actually used the words, “It was never LRT or nothing” in answer to a reporter’s question.