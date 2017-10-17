FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact:

October 17, 2017

Bahá’ís of of Hamilton mark the 200th Anniversary of the Birth of Bahá’u’lláh, Founder of the Bahá’í Faith

Hamilton, ON, Oct 17, 2017 — Bahá’ís of Hamilton are preparing to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh, the Founder of the Bahá’í Faith, on October 22, 2017.

Plans underway include a public celebration all afternoon and evening

at the Lincoln Alexander Centre, 160 King St. E. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

Bahá’u’lláh (1817-1892) was a spiritual teacher Who announced in 1863 that He was the bearer of a new revelation from God. His teachings have spread around the world, forming the basis of a process of social transformation and community building which is unique in its global scope and the diversity of its participants.

This Bicentennial is a celebration of the transformative impact of Bahá’u’lláh’s teachings on the lives of families, neighborhoods and communities around the country and the world. Bahá’u’lláh’s vision of the oneness of humanity is an antidote to the racial prejudice and materialism that are corroding our society.

“Now more than ever we need positive models of social change that bring people together rather than divide them,” said Sima Anvari, a local Baha’i. “This is what we will be celebrating this coming Sunday.”

The celebration is entitled “What If” and will feature drama, film and entertainers like Toronto’s CounterMeasure to pose the question – “What If Bahá’u’lláh, has brought answers the world has been seeking?”

Doors open at 1 pm. There will be displays, entertainment and refreshments from 1 pm to 9 pm in the ballroom, including a children’s activity area. In the theatre upstairs, the one hour “What If” show will be performed 3 times at 1:30, 4:00 and 7:00 pm. A new one-hour film entitled “Light to the World” will also debut 3 times during the day, shortly after the each “What If” show.

Seating is free but assigned. To book your tickets go to: EventBrite.ca and search What IF, or just drop in.

