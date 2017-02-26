Weight Loss (Part Two)

If you have difficulty losing and sustaining weight loss and cannot understand why, you may need to rule out a few medical reasons in order to safely and rewardingly attain your goal.

This article continues to look at a complex web of factors that influence your metabolism and may be hindering your ability to maintain an ideal body weight.

In the previous article, hormones regulating your thyroid and adrenal function were addressed. Other hormone level imbalances that contribute to weight gain are estrogen dominance and low progesterone levels. This applies to men as well. Some signs of estrogen excess are weight gain around the abdomen, hips and thighs for women and for men increased belly fat, loss of muscle mass, and you may notice breast development.

Conversely, low estrogen levels can produce belly fat for women as well, especially during menopause since estrogen serves our cells to better respond to insulin.

Having optimal level of testosterone are important for weight loss as low levels of T will increased body fat and decrease muscle mass.

Maintaining optimal hormone levels will also prevent the manifestation of inflammatory diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, autoimmune disease, arthritis, Alzheimer’s, pulmonary disease and diabetes type 2.

Do you have an allergy or intolerance to a food perhaps? Food allergies contribute in the inability to lose weight because the food you eat that you’re allergic to will cause inflammation, which in turn signals an entire cascade of reactions in your body that will hold on to the weight.

Are your medications interfering with your progress? Antidepressants, oral hypoglycemics, antihypertensives, cholesterol drugs, synthetic hormones and PPI’s to reduce stomach acid will alter your body’s metabolic function and may inc-rease weight as a result.

If your nutrient demands and hormone levels were all in check, do you think you’d be on these medications? There are many ways to address all of the conditions that you taking these medications for with a functional medicine approach, which is to address the underlying cause of the disease. By focusing on decreasing inflammation throughout your body, stabilizing your blood sugar to fight insulin resistance, balancing your hormones, especially your thyroid and adrenals, you will achieve successful weight loss. Working with a practitioner who practices metabolic and functional medicine is essential in finding the underlying cause and help you to correct your condition in order to lose weight.

Maria Musitano, B.Sc.Pharm,

Compounding Pharmacist

Concession Medical Pharmacy info@concessionmedical.ca