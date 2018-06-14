Taking place over the August 18 & 19 weekend, the free to all Waterdown ArtsFest 2018 is expected to attract 35,000 + people to the picturesque Victorian streets of downtown Waterdown – the center of a fast growing community nestled on top of the Niagara Escarpment 40 minutes from Toronto. The festival’s mandate is to present world-class diverse visual arts, theatre and music in Classical, World, Folk & Jazz genres, along with arts related activities for youth and children in a family friendly open to all community environment.

Performers:

Lighthouse | Matt Andersen | Matt Dusk & The Swing Shift Big Band | Jane Bunnett Maqueque | Myles Goodwyn | Jully Black | George Fox |Barney Bentall | Logan Staats | Steve Hill | Quartetto Gelato | Fred Penner |Old Man Luedecke | Rita Chiarelli | Michael Occhipinti and Sicilian Jazz Project |Madison Violet | Leeroy Stagger | RedHill Valleys | Lori Yates | Alfie Smith | Harrison Kennedy | Vishten | Michael Jerome Brown | Kellie Loder | Miles From Nowhere | Hamilton Arial Group | Vaudevillian |

FEATURED VISUAL ARTISTS & ARTISTS IN ACTION

Helen Griffiths | Lee Munn | | Teresa Seaton | Kristina Kirkwood | Evan Sharma |Jamie Brick | Shu-Chen Cheng | Linda Blackney | Mary Karavos | Floyd Elzinga |Tyler Thiessen | Joan & Kristin Kirby | John Layton | Lance Darren Cole |

