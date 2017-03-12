A consultant hired by Hamilton to make recommendations about ward boundaries, reported that the number one issue in constituents’’ minds was equalizing the value of the individual vote, in a city where ward populations vary from 17,000 to over 60,000. The consultant presented council with three options—two that would have resulted in significant changes to some wards—especially on the mountain and in the suburban communities. Then, under pressure from council, the consultant offered up a third option that was effectively a modified status quo–minimal tinkering with boundaries—one that did not address population imbalance at all. And guess which one council picked. The consultant strongly recommended against this option, but was ultimately overruled by the majority. The report cost taxpayers $270,000.
