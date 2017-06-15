More than 24,000 volunteers rolled up their sleeves and collected more than 7,600 bags of garbage and recyclable materials. It’s all part of the City of Hamilton’s Team Up to Clean Up spring blitz this year. It was a significant increase in participation from last year. This shows how successful the year round program has become. Residents can register year round at a time that is convenient for them on the Team Up to Clean Up webpage.

The City of Hamilton is part of a national campaign to #Clean Canada Together to honour Canada’s 150th birthday. Ten municipalities across the country took part in a friendly competition to see who could clean up the most litter. Hamilton ranked second place with its impressive number of volunteers.

Environment Week ran from June 5 to June 11, 2017.