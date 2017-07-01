Palpable outrage has greeted Donald Trump’s tweets about MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. The first tweet on June 29th read: “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.” Six minutes after the first tweet, at 5:58 a.m., Trump said Scarborough and Brzezinski came “… to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

The media has erupted in outrage. Just when you think Trump has set a new bar for boorishness, he outdoes himself. An increasing number of Republican members of congress are joining in on the condemnation. It is hard to find a historical comparison to these early Trump days in the White House. His physical mannerisms remind one of Mussolini –the jutted jaw and pursed lips. The overall impression is reminiscent of the scene in Dr Zhivago after the Tsar is overthrown, when the masses invade the White Palace and start swinging from the chandeliers, burning furniture for warmth and pissing in the corners. The mad, tweet-delivered ravings are reminiscent of Kim Il Jung. A friend once coined the phrase “if only the people who had taste had money—and if only the people who had money, had taste.” It seems to apply here. The guy really seems to be nuts, as an increasing number of commentators are venturing to suggest.

Still, as deserved as all the criticism may be, those who fantasize about impeachment or the incapacitation of the President (at this point the more probable scenario) should give pause to their dreams. There is still a huge constituency outside of New York and Washington who don’t even know who Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are. Their Morning Joe Show has had a tremendous bump in the ratings since Trump’s election but still only averages a million viewers, CNN, whose reaction to the Joe-Mika tweets was even more hysterical than MSNBC (who wisely decided to take the high road), also has about a Million viewers. That’s two million viewers in a country with a population of 321 Million. Fox TV news has 2.4 million viewers. Or, contrast the reach of CNN and MSNBC with conservative talk radio, Rush Limbaugh– Sean Hannity and Glen Beck combined reach about 9 million listeners a day. As loutish and un-presidential as Trump may be; the harsh reality is that lot of Americans simply don’t care.