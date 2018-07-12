Theres no panic yet and its not widespread so far, but the Trump steel and aluminus taridffs have forced layoffs at a specialty steelmaker in the Soo. A spokesman for Tenaris, which manufactures seamless steel pipes, says 40 workers at the company’s mill in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., will be laid off due to changes in the export market. David McHattie says the employees were hired at the northern Ontario mill to help with increased demand for the company’s products, including steel pipes.

But now that the Trump administration imposed a 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminum, which Tenaris says has created an “unsustainable” market. The company has operations around the world and says the market remains uncertain as the trade dispute between the United States and Canada continues. The layoffs come the same day Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on American goods come into effect.

So far Hamilton steel makers continue to ship product to their US customers but warn the situation is not sustainable in the long run. The situation is eased somewhat by the high global steel process that currently exist.