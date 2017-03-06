Home / Latest News / Trump doubles down on wiretap charges

Trump doubles down on wiretap charges

Bay Observer Staff March 6, 2017 Latest News Leave a comment 31 Views

 

Despite an emphatic denial from James Clapper, the Obama head of intelligence, and a New York Times story that the FBI will issue a denial as well, Donald Trump insists his phone was tapped during the 2016 election on orders from President Obama. News media over the weekend were abuzz with the startling allegations and the battle lines couldn’t be clearer. Government officials interviewed said it is impossible for a president to order a wiretap, and that for a court to grant permission there would have to be probable cause shown. Trump wants congress to investigate, which it almost certainly will and that could push the controversy off the front pages for weeks or months. The Trump accusations came in a series of early morning tweets Saturday after a week that had started promisingly with a speech by Trump to Congress that was widely praised for its moderate tone. But within 24 hours the media were reporting that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had not been truthful when he told senators that he had not had contact with the Russians during the 2016 campaign.

Post Views: 53

About Bay Observer Staff

Providing a Fresh Perspective for Burlington and Hamilton.

Check Also

The (expletive deleted) are out!

That was how a local Liberal organizer described a growing behind-the-scenes move to replace Kathleen …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, The Bay Observer