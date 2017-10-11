There is a great deal of public interest in the wood that was salvaged from the two iconic weeping willow trees that were cut down from Spencer Smith Park in Burlington. The City of Burlington has received 469 applications from people interested in making furniture or art from 15 wood boards taken from the two trees.

The 70-year-old trees near the gazebo at the waterfront park at Lakeshore and Brant streets were removed in June 2016 after City of Burlington arborists found significant rotting and areas of decay in the trees. The trees were originally transplanted by park founder Spencer Smith in the 1950s.

The city is making use of the Spencer Smith willow tree wood through:

Wood boards finished by local companies Arborwood Tree Service Inc. and Exotic Woods

Wood chunks and 100 tree cuttings distributed in June

A tribute planned for Spencer Smith Park at a later date.

Due to the overwhelming interest in the wood boards, eligible applicants—those who demonstrate a skill in woodworking or who have hired a skilled woodworker—will be entered into a draw on Oct. 10. Ward 2 Councillor Marianne Meed Ward will draw the winning names.

The community, including all willow wood applicants, is invited to watch the draw take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 5:45 p.m. in the Atrium of City Hall, 426 Brant St. Those who cannot attend can see the video on the city’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Winners do not have to be present when their names are drawn.

For more information, visit www.burlington.ca/willowtrees. For questions about the wood, please email communications@burlington.ca.