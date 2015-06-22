Effective pain management requires indivualized therapy that takes into account the stage of the ailment or affliction, concurrent medical conditions and characteristics of the pain.

Treating pain with traditional (oral) medications may be effective in the short term, but can have serious potential side effects. Most of these side effects may be avoided by using topical applications. Topical ap-plications achieve greater results, faster and with fewer side effects, since lower dosages are used.

Compounded prescription creams such Multiprofen CC effectively control pain in acute and chronic conditions found in areas of musculoskeletal disorders and neuropathy.

The uses for this prescription product include treating degenerative joint disease like osteoarthritis, inflammatory conditions like Rheumatoid arthritis in the hands, wrists, elbow, shoulder, knee, hip, ankle and feet. Soft tissue trauma like sprains and strains.

Chronic back pain. Overuse conditions like rotator cuff injuries, tendonitis, bursitis, Achilles and patellar tendonitis, lateral epicondylitis. Challenging conditions like post-op pain after knee replacement surgery and post fracture care and painful neuropathy.

Looking at the nutritional side of therapy is very important in pain management as well. For any inflammatory disease state, one must look at food allergies that could exacerbate the condition. Dietary factors play a huge role and nutritional supplements are necessary as nutrient depletions from diet or medications exist. Magnesium glycinate works as a muscle relaxant and blocks pain receptors with no laxative side effects. Magnesium deficiency was found in 45% of patients with fibromyalgia. Vitamin D deficiency has been associated with musculoskeletal pain. These injuries include a variety of disorders that cause pain in bones, joints and muscles. The pain can be acute or chronic, local or diffuse. Low back pain is the most common example of chronic musculoskeletal pain. Melatonin also has analgesic properties that help with sleep patterns. Omega 3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory effects, as well as cardiovascular, dermatological, GI effects, neurological and a host of other beneficial effects.

Common oral medications used in inflammatory and pain conditions are the NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) that can cause stomach lining bleeding, ulcers or stomach upset. Contraindications include high blood pressure, fluid retention, and kidney and heart conditions. NSAIDs can also cause nutrient depletions of melatonin, folic acid, iron, zinc, Magnesium calcium, A, B6, B12, B5, C, D, and potassium.

To avoid these problems the use of topical creams are a safe and effective alternative. They can be used alone or part of a multi-treatment regimen, Multiprofen CC targets specific issues and only has active ingredients necessary for treatment. They are not absorbed through the gastrointestinal tract and are not extensively metabolism by the liver which results in a low side-effect profile, providing a safe, results proven product.

Maria Musitano,

Compounding Pharmacist

