Toronto Community Housing facing increased crime

Toronto Mayor John Tory wants the province to change the legislation  that makes the eviction of violent criminals from public housing nearly impossible. Last year in Toronto community housing there were 84 evictions based on more than  37,000 reported incidents. A similar situation exists in Hamilton, where housing officials say human rights legislation makes evictions difficult. However the Bay Observer contacted human rights officials last year who said criminal activity would likely be upheld as  grounds for eviction.

 

