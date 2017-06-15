As the weather becomes warmer, people move outside to become more active. Weekend warriors begin to emerge as they focus on getting involved in sports, exercise and training. Along with these activities may come injuries and nutrient depletions that will affect ones overall health. One of the most common injuries for “weekend warriors” involves some type of strain, sprain or overexertion. Muscle cramps can arise at any time for an athlete, regardless of age and skill level. A magnesium topical cream is excellent for relaxing muscle cramps. Specialty compounded prescription topical creams can also relieve inflammation and muscles spasms. Besides warming up, using proper techniques and allowing adequate healing time, it is also important to pay attention to your body’s nutritional needs as I will explain. The year-round athletes, who may be eating right and workout consistently, can suffer from overtraining. Endurance exercise and overtraining can lead to cardiometobolic risk. Supplementing with a plant-based Omega such as PureForm can increase cardiovascular capacity and increase recovery time. When people train or workout, their cortisol levels increase therefore causing stress within the body. . When cortisol goes up the mineral demands in the body also increase. For example, when cortisol levels increase there is a loss of magnesium (a mineral involved in hundreds of chemical reactions in the body and is required by every cell). Other factors that contribute to nutrient displacements are those on PPI medications for stomach acid reduction. These drugs deplete of Magnesium and Calcium (among others), which leads to bone loss. Increases in cortisol also decreases testosterone and growth hormone. Men suffer from bone loss due to decreased testosterone; women have bone loss due to increased cortisol.CoQ10 is needed to make energy within your cells for metabolism and improve your body’s ability to recognize inflammation and oxidative stress. The cholesterol lowering drugs known as the “statins” decrease your CoQ10 levels. If you are on a statin, depending on the dose, you should be on 100 to 300mg per day of a CoQ10 supplement. For those athletes who are year-round warriors optimal recovery is key. If your workouts are 1 hour long, supplement an hour prior to working out a combination of Vitamin C 2000mg, CoQ10 100mg, Magnesium, Glycinate 10mg/kg (elemental), B complex and a carbohydrate sport drink to stabilizes blood sugar. Generation UCAN is an excellent product. It’s a complex carbohydrate (derived from non-GMO corn) and gluten free. For post workout, you should be taking creatine and branch chain amino acids along with a protein shake. This is important to take post as it is when the muscles are especially receptive to nutrients and also blood flow to the exercised muscles is high. If your workout is 2-3 hours in length then supplement an hour prior with Vit C 3000mg, CoQ10 300mg, Mg Glycinate 10mg/kg (elemental), 2 Vit B complex. Post recovery therapy is the same as the hour long workout.

So whether you are the weekend warrior or a year round athlete, keeping your body’s nutritional demands in check along with having fun and obtaining personal satisfaction from exercise will allow your body to work optimally, prevent injury and keep you strong and healthy.

Happy Summer everyone!

Maria Musitano, B.Sc.Pharm,

Compounding Pharmacist

Concession Medical Pharmacy info@concessionmedical.ca