Whether you are experiencing plantar fasciitis or facing knee replacement surgery, there are specialty compounded prescription creams that provide individualized therapy that will take into account the stage of the ailment or affliction, your concurrent medical conditions and the characteristics of the pain.

Treating pain with traditional (oral) medications may be effective in the short term, but can have serious potential side effects. Most of these side effects can be avoided by using topical applications.

Topical applications are now becoming first-line treatments for certain ailments such as osteoporosis. They have localized activity and low systemic absorption, resulting in a favorable safety profile and low risk for drug interactions.

Multimodal compounded prescription creams can effectively control pain in acute and chronic conditions found in areas of inflammation, musculoskeletal disorders and neuropathy.

The uses for these prescription products include treating degenerative joint disease like osteoarthritis, inflammatory conditions like rheumatoid arthritis in the hands, wrists, elbow, shoulder, knee, hip, ankle and feet or for sports injuries such as soft tissue trauma like sprains and strains and even overuse conditions like rotator cuff injuries, plantar fasciitis, tendonitis, bursitis, Achilles and patellar tendonitis, and lateral epicondylitis.

They are ideal for chronic back pain patients who do not want to take opioids or any oral medication. These topical pain creams are ideal for challenging conditions like post-op pain after knee replacement surgery, and post fracture care that includes painful neuropathy. They are ideal for shingles or autoimmune disorders.

Looking at the nutritional side of therapy is also very important in pain management. For any inflammatory disease state, one must look at food allergies that could exacerbate the condition.

Dietary factors play a huge role and nutritional supplements are necessary as nutrient depletions from diet or medications exist. Magnesium glycinate works as a muscle relaxant and blocks pain receptors with minimal laxative side effects. Magnesium deficiency was found in 45% of patients with fibromyalgia.

Vitamin D deficiency has been associated with musculoskeletal pain. These injuries include a variety of disorders that cause pain in bones, joints and muscles. The pain can be acute or chronic, local or diffuse. Low back pain is the most common example of chronic musculoskeletal pain. Melatonin also has analgesic properties that help with sleep patterns.

Omega 3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory effects, as well as cardiovascular, dermatological, GI effects, neurological and a host of other beneficial effects.

Choosing the right compounding pharmacy that has been accredited to compound topical creams is very important, as not all are. Many do not have the experience or knowledge nor the equipment or proper facility to produce safe and validated compounded medications.

Topical creams are a safe and effective treatment for acute and chronic pain. They can be used alone or as part of a multi-treatment regimen because these creams target specific issues and only contain active ingredients necessary for treatment. They are not absorbed through the gastrointestinal tract and are not extensively metabolised by the liver, which results in a low side-effect profile, providing a safe, results proven product.

Maria Musitano, B.Sc.Pharm,

Compounding Pharmacist

Concession Medical Pharmacy info@concessionmedical.ca