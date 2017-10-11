Medical technology company Stryker Canada will be expanding its presence in the Waterdown area with a new national head office situated along Highway 6 near Parkside drive. The new facility will hanmdle all of the administrative and distribution functions for the company which has manufacturing facilities in London, Ontario and Burnaby BC.

We have grown up here,” said President, Scott MacNair, this location is central to most of our workforce and there’s no question the relative affordability of housing is attractive to our people. We see Hamilton as a growing community, and as a growing company we find Hamilton a great fit.” He noted that the presence of world class hospitals like HHSC make collaboration on a wide range of medical devices devices a lot easier.

Currently Stryker is operating from three buildings in the area. The new facility “ ties into our company motto of ‘one Stryker’ and will be a state of the art LEED certified property,” said MacNair.

Stryker has invested more than $1 million into the new 120,000 square-foot building which will act as an anchor to a 100-acre business park in the making. “Eventually this area will house companies like ours, along with commercial space and housing,” noted Scott. “It is in keeping with new planning that allows people to lice work and shop in the same area.” The new facility will be open in 2018.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies. It operates in 100 countries, and products produced in Canada and distributed from the Hamilton operation are shipped world wide.