Kathleen Wynne days before the vote assured Ontario declared she would not be returned to Queen’s Park as Premier on June 7. Contrast that with Hillary Clinton who, it’s been reported, was editing her acceptance speech on the morning of November 6, 2016..

After all, Donald Trump, the GOP nominee for POTUS who Clinton had peppered with f-bombs during presidential debate rehearsals, couldn’t possibly deny her a turn at the Oval Office. Her imagined rightful turn, already escaped her grasp in 2008, because of the appeal of an upstart junior Senator from Illinois.

Wynne’s announcement proved a slam dunk. Ontarians, more jury than voters, unreservedly hurled her Liberals into the political abyss. From majority government to an insufficient number elected to qualify for official party status. Kathleen Wynne was forced to watch Doug Ford, grinning broadly, accept his election as Premier of a majority conservative government of Canada’s largest province.

Boastful and brash, Donald Trump and Doug Ford had consigned the supercilious left to the political wilderness.

Ontario can only hope (Liberals included I imagine) Kathleen Wynne will now effectively evaporate from the consciousness of voters, remembered grimly only when provincial indebtedness becomes a topic of conversation.

Hillary Clinton though is a different case.

Appearing miserable and bitter Clinton rattles on about reclaiming the United States. From? Likely the millions of voters who during the campaign she cockily and ignorantly derided as “a basket of deplorables.” Not satisfied, Clinton then filled the basket with “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name it.”

Wynne too played the race card. In 2015, at the time Canadians were questioning the vetting of Syrian refugees by the newly elected Justin Trudeau federal Liberals, the then Ontario Premier’s words were “what we can’t give into I think, is to allow security to mask racism.”

That immediately drew a sharp and public rebuke from former British Columbia Liberal Premier and federal Minister of Health Ujjal Dosanjh. “Premier Wynne, did you just call me a racist and a xenophobe? Yes, you did. Did I take it personally? Yes I took it personally on behalf of 67% of Canadians who disagree with the year-end imposed deadline by the federal government to bring 25,000 Syrian refugees into the country” declared the Indian immigrant to Canada.

As the U.S. closes in on it’s midterm elections, preceded by President Trump’s decision concerning who will assume the role of new Supreme Court Justice, Hillary Clinton refuses to abandon her tattered stage. Stalking the fringes of public consciousness she growls her daily displeasure.

Kathleen Wynne we pray will resist any temptation to follow suit.

In Western nations particularly, populations are increasingly polarized and not unwilling to cause regimes change.

Anger and frustration are causing other and deep concerns. Consider that 31% of Americans recently told Rasmussen polling they expect a second civil war within the next five years. That translates to approximately 100 million U.S. citizens holding such an alarming view.

There appears little incentive for Kathleen Wynne to wear the cloak of public bitterness, but more than a few political losers historically have done exactly that and with negative consequences.

Canadians will be making extremely important voting decisions over the next 15 months. Ahead are elections in Quebec (October 1, 2018) with QC sovereignty for the first time in half a century not playing a role. Albertans will vote on or before May 31, 2019, and on Monday, October 21, 2019, Canadians will will decide who will lead our national government. Unscheduled, but possible at almost a moment’s notice is a British Columbia election, given the province’s present razor thin NDP/Green Party coalition government.

Stand by.

Roy Green