Stem Cell Transplant Campaign kicks off

Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre is one of three hospitals in Ontario providing all forms of adult stem cell transplants. Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation is asking for the public’s support to help increase capacity for stem cell transplants and give hope to patients across the province in need of this potentially life-saving treatment.

The Tomorrow Stems From You campaign has set a $3.5-million goal to enable the expansion of a dedicated and specialized clinical space, as well as the purchase of essential equipment, so that Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre can provide 50 per cent more cancer patients with stem cell transplants. Stem cell transplants are an essential component of treatment for some patients with blood-related cancers, such as lymphoma, leukemia, and other hematological (blood) disorders. Stem cell transplants are complex and resource-intensive, requiring very specialized facilities and highly trained clinical teams. Both the treatment and potential complications from a stem cell transplant require a patient to remain in hospital for an extended period of time followed by daily hospital visits, which is one of the factors underlying the importance of this campaign.

This expansion involves a dedicated clinical area to house 15 individually-equipped private inpatient rooms, five individually-equipped outpatient rooms and a dedicated sterile compounding area for chemotherapy preparation. The new unit will allow adults patients from across the province to receive stem cell transplants at Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre.

While 90 per cent of the capital development costs for the new stem cell unit will be paid for by the Ministry of Health, Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation needs the support of the community to raise the remaining 10 per cent in addition to the cost of equipment.

To learn more about the campaign, to read stories of patients who have received a stem cell transplant, or to make a donation, visit https://hamiltonhealth.ca/stems.