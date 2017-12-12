For Game of Thrones fans there will be something familiar about Dubrovnik’s old town in Croatia. Dubrovnik, with its red rooftops and stunning coastal location on the Adriatic Sea, is one of the most recognizable as King’s Landing, the capital of the realm’s seven kingdoms. But there are many other reasons to visit this town and surrounding country—hence Dubrovnik’s reputation as one of the top tourist destinations in Europe. The walled old town attracts millions of visitors a year to walk its gleaming marble streets and climb the walls, parts of which date to the 12th century. The rest of Dubrovnik is reminiscent of the French or Italian Riviera with many five star hotels and villas. It is a compact city of about 50,000 and a car is not needed. Every bus line in the city ends up just outside the old city walls. Dubrovnik, located at the extreme south of Croatia offers day trips to other parts of the former Yugoslavia. There is a day trip available to Mostar, the ancient Ottoman capital of Herzegovena with a stop on the way to the beautiful Kravica waterfalls. Montenegro on the Bay of Kotor is not to be missed. The Bay which like a Noweigian Fjord, is surrounded by ancient towns like Kotor whose fortifications date back to the 14th century.