First let’s understand aging skin. The skin is the largest organ and detoxification organ in the body. Changes that occur within the skin during the aging process decrease its ability to detoxify, convert sunlight into Vitamin D, fend off infections, and reduce its resilience to injury.

If you find that no matter what you do, your skin does not reflex your inner health or that radiant inner glow, it could be the result of stress, excess sun exposure, insufficient antioxidants, metabolic conditions and a myriad of other factors.

This article will touch on topical products that can reduce inflammation and increase collagen.

Hyaluronic Acid (HA) 1-2%: Use of a topical] HA provides us a way to improve our skin health without the non-surgical, injection treatments widely available today. The anti-inflammatory effects of HA carry important implications for collagen regeneration in maintaining healthy skin.

The cutaneous benefits of HA can be seen in studies showing HA blocking inflammatory factors and supressing major components that break down collagen in the skin.

Vitamin C 10-15% Serum: This powerful antioxidant decreases free radical damage causing cell death. Antioxidants are molecules which can safely interact with free radicals and terminate the chain reaction before cell damage occurs.

Estriol 0.1- 0.3% Face cream (prescription) Estrogen is an important hormone for maintaining skin elasticity. Topical therapy can increase the skin collagen content and therefore maintain skin thickness. In addition, estrogen maintains skin moisture by increasing hyaluronic acid in the skin and possibly maintaining stratum corneum barrier function. Skin wrinkling also may benefit from estrogen as a result of the effects of the hormone on the elastic fibers and collagen. Even though Estriol is the weakest estrogen, it is advised to be used with caution in patients at risk for hormone-dependent cancers.

Another beneficial practice to stimulate collagen is exfoliation with prescription Retinoids (Tretinoin, Retinol, and Vitamin A); Alpha Hydroxy Acids (Glycolic Acids, Lactic Acids) and Beta Hydroxy Acid (Salicylic Acid) are your deeper ones. The top layer ones are your fruit enzymes (papaya, pineapple) that are OTC. Watch for exfoliants that contain nuts as they can tear your skin as you scrub.

The keys to promoting healthy skin: Maintain a smart skin care protocol, avoid sugary, high-glycemic foods and unhealthy fats, take antioxidants and apply a daily sunscreen to decrease inflammation and collagen loss. Treat your skin both inside and out to create a radiant glowing overall complexion.

Maria Musitano, B.Sc.Pharm,

Compounding Pharmacist

Concession Medical Pharmacy info@concessionmedical.ca