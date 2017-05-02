Saturday May 13th 2017, St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School and Mohawk Ford Dealership will be hosting its first annual STM Drives 4 WE Event. This is a national event. For more click here

In partnership with the WE foundation and Ford Canada, the St. Thomas More Community will hold a day event where G- class license holders can test drive Ford vehicles for a $20 donation. Donations will be given in the driver’s name to Mad 4 Maddie. All proceeds will help run medical services in Kenya. The event will run from 10am to 4pm at St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School. In addition to the test drives, there will also be festival activities like face painting, henna, a car wash, mother’s day activities, family games, and much more. There will also be a barbeque and a Crazy Cravings ice cream truck that will donate 10% of its proceeds that day. Attached is a poster of our event and a promotional video of Drive 4 WE done by Ford Canada. This event could raise thousands of dollars for the needy in Africa so communal participation is very important and highly appreciated.

The Drives for WE events is just one way Sir Thomas More students help others. Every year Sir Thomas More students organize the WE Scare hunger event at Halloween gathering and distributing tons of food to those in need. For more information thomasjb314@gmail.com or sophcino@gmail.com