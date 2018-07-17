Burlington ON, July 17, 2018 – What if you could travel back in time? What would you see and who would you meet? Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG), in association with The Players’ Guild of Hamilton is proud to present The Spirits of Paradise, a journey through history on RBG trails.

Directed by David Dayler, this 1.5 hour moving theatre experience will help you understand how this landscape has changed over the last two centuries through the eyes of people who have influenced its history.

Performances will start at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. sharp at the RBG Nature Interpretive Centre. Participants must purchase a ticket in advance as space is limited for each performance. Participants should plan to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to start time.

When: July 20 to 22 and 27 to 29

Shows take place at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: RBG Arboretum; 16 Old Guelph Road, Hamilton

Meet at the Nature Interpretive Centre

Tickets: $15 per person

This outdoor theatre experience takes place on a natural packed-earth walking trail along the shore of Cootes Paradise Marsh. Over 1.5 hours, participants will need to walk 1.4 kilometres including one 50m-long hill. Not recommended for those with mobility concerns or strollers, or for those under the age of 8.

Performances take place light rain or shine. Please dress appropriately for the weather.

*Animals are not permitted to attend this event (with the exception of service animals).

