One of North America’s pre-eminent singer/songwriters, Rosanne Cash will be at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre Friday, February 23. Rosanne Cash has released 15 albums of extraordinary songs that have earned four GRAMMY Awards and nominations for 11 more. She is also an author whose four books include the best-selling memoir Composed, which the Chicago Tribune called “one of the best accounts of an American life you’ll likely ever read.” Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, the Oxford-American, the Nation and many more publications. In addition to continual worldwide touring, Cash has partnered in programming or served as artist in residence at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, San Francisco Jazz, the Minnesota Orchestra and The Library of Congress.

She was awarded the SAG/AFTRA Lifetime Achievement award for Sound Recordings in 2012 and received the 2014 Smithsonian Ingenuity Award in the Performing Arts. She was chosen as a Perspective Series artist at Carnegie Hall and hosted four concerts during their 2015/16 season, and she continues her association as Creative Partner through the 2017/18 season.

In 2015, she was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame.

In her latest album,“The River and the Thread,” a collaboration with husband/co-writer/producer and arranger John Leventhal, Cash evokes a kaleidoscopic examination of the geographic, emotional, musical and historic landscape of the American South. The album garnered impressive worldwide acclaim and she received 3 Grammy Awards for it in 2015.

She and John Leventhal are currently writing the music and lyrics for a musical. She plans on releasing an album of new material in 2018.

Rosanne has received one GRAMMY and twelve GRAMMY nominations, among other awards and accolades, including an honorary doctorate from Memphis College of Art. Her 2009 album, The List, won the Americana Music Award for Best Album of the Year and was a critical and commercial success.

