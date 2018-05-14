FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Roland Tanner Files Nomination Papers for Burlington Ward 2 City and Regional Councillor

Burlington, Ontario – May 14​ th​ 2018 – ​ Local activist, volunteer and business owner Roland Tanner has today filed nomination

papers to run for Ward 2 City Councillor in the Municipal Election on October 22​nd​ 2018.

Roland Tanner lives and works in Burlington, where he has been a community volunteer for municipal and provincial causes

for over a decade.

He was a member of the Shape Burlington and Shaping Burlington committees that recommended wide-ranging changes at

City Hall to bring citizens into the decision-making process, and fight the growing feelings of resentment towards council and

the city, and contributed to the Burlington Engagement Charter process and Save the Waterfront campaign to oppose the

re-zoning of Old Lakeshore Road for high-rises.

Roland is also a member of the Burlington Downtown Refugee Alliance, an alliance of Burlington churches and citizen groups

who have sponsored a family of Syrian refugees to settle in Burlington and assist them with their transition to Canadian life.

“I am running to tackle the challenges facing Burlington Ward 2”, said Tanner. “Burlington is one of the best places to live in

Canada, but citizens increasingly feel the way the city is changing is beyond their control, especially in the downtown core.

As 24 storey buildings threaten to become the new normal in downtown, Burlingtonians fear the things they love about their

city will be lost.”

But Tanner is keen to emphasize his campaign is about promoting positive solutions to the current problems, not simply

pointing out the challenges.

“I was part of the Shape Burlington Committee in 2010 which called for City Hall to ‘re-invent itself” by welcoming

innovative new ways of bringing citizens into the decision-making process. Unfortunately, despite the subsequent

Engagement Charter, I don’t feel we are any further forward in bringing about a genuinely engaged community. Engagement

isn’t about more town hall meetings, it’s about making citizens partners in the process of shaping our city, along with City

Hall staff, non-profits, businesses, and yes, even developers. City Hall must listen, engage and empower its citizens to build a

truly innovative community of which we can all be proud.”

Tanner’s campaign kick-off event is at Emma’s Back Porch this evening, May 14​ th​ 2018 at 7:30pm

