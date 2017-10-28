Photographer and publisher Mark Zelinski has launched two new books of interest to the Bay Area.

Heart of Turtle Island: The Niagara Escarpment brings focus to the beauty and environmental diversity of the Niagara Escarpment, celebrating the Indigenous and settler communities that exist along its path from Niagara, through Tobermory to Manitoulin.

Canada’s Royal Garden features Zelinski’s photography of sanctuary lands, events, people and the gardens of a world renowned national historic site within The Niagara Escarpment-the Royal Botanical Gardens.

Upcoming launch events include Sunday October 5 at Indigo in Ancaster from noon to 4PM, and Thursday October 19th at the Town of Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre from 7 to 8:30 PM.

Mark Zelinski’s career as a professional photographer has taken him across 80 countries He is also a publisher, writer, painter, filmmaker and winner of the Canadian Governor General’s Medal.