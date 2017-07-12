The Ministry of the Environment will have a few Hamilton citizen Light Rail Transit objections to mull over between now and early August. The Bay Observer has learned that Environmental lawyer John Tidball, of the Toronto firm Miller Thomson, in addition to filing a submission to the Ministry on behalf of a group of LRT opponents; has thrown the ball back into council’s court by asking them to voluntarily allow a re-examination of alternatives to LRT, like Bus Rapid Transit.
Under the current Environmental rules, transit projects are allowed a fast-track through the environmental assessment process. Transit projects typically use the Transit Project Assessment Process (TPAP), which is essentially a self-directed examination where the proponent decides what the environmental impacts are and then tells the ministry how those impacts will be mitigated. One environmental expert described TPAP as a “non-Environmental assessment disguised as one.”
In a letter to council Tidball urges “ that the City undertake a full and complete environmental assessment of the LRT Project, rather than proceed (with) an incomplete and truncated self-assessment process that exempts transit projects from some of the most important elements of the EAA(Environmental Assessment Act).“ Council has the power under the rules to allow a study that, among other things, could look at BRT as a possible option. Concludes the letter, “Our clients believe that a real EA of the LRT Project would produce a fundamentally different assessment, especially in relation to social, economic and cultural matters. They believe that such an assessment may well persuade Council that the disadvantages of the LRT Project to the environment far outweigh the advantages, and that another alternative is preferred.”
In his letter to the Ministry Tidball tackled some specifics of the current LRT plan, taking particular aim at the fact the B-Line will not connect directly to GO. Connectivity to regional rail has been frequently cited by Metrolinx as a critical goal of Rapid Transit. Tidball notes, “In order to make the connection from the LRT to the GO Train, transit users will have to walk outdoors along Hughson Street, which will increase their travel time by approximately 15 minutes and expose them to inclement weather. It seems unlikely that (the pedestrian link) will do anything to encourage GO Transit riders to use the LRT to connect to the train.”
A second submission on behalf of a group of LRT opponents alleges early manipulation of the public consultation process and fudging of numbers; resulting in the early rejection of Bus Rapid Transit as an option. The submission describes a behind-the -scenes campaign by LRT supporters in the community, some members of council and city staff that emerged in late 2007 and early 2008 that essentially pushed BRT off the table before most people, including most members of council were paying attention. The submission notes that on the strength of the comments provided at two public meetings in May 2008, by 151 people, mostly LRT advocates, staff declared “overwhelming public support” for LRT and successfully persuaded council by June 2008 to abandon further consideration of BRT without any technical or economic analysis. The submission alleges that subsequent public consultations were geared towards bolstering the LRT-only message by appealing to an audience likely to favour LRT and, hence, by 2009 the LRT narrative was set in stone. A later poll of 1600 respondents yielded a huge majority in favour of LRT, but of the respondents, only 25% were regular transit users—a fact omitted in a staff report to council but later revealed by a consultant tasked to review the city’s consultation process. The submission suggests the special LRT office that had been established during this period appeared to have a direct reporting relationship to Eisenberger. It describes a 2010 memo from the staff of the LRT office to Eisenberger in which senior city department heads and the city manager are not copied as is the normal practice. The memo advised that Metrolinx has done its own study and determined that BRT has a better return on investment than LRT but hopefully suggests LRT can be made to look better if factors like projected economic uplift are considered. Underlying the suggestion that not all members of council were fully in the loop, the staff memo to Eisenberger expresses concern that “we have been working on rapid transit with a number of parameters that have not yet been vetted through Council.” For its part, the citizen submission to the Ministry last month suggests that in fact, the Metrolinx report contained some errors in methodology and that without the errors, actually LRT would have fared much worse in the cost-benefit comparison. The submission concludes by pointing out that a BRT system coupled with the proposed BLAST bus network would leave between $400 and $500 Million available for the government to pursue other transit projects in the GTAH, including its number one goal of electrifying GO.
In addition to the two presentations, a number of LRT opponents are signing a letter being circulated by Stephen Parazader of Dundas, an Engineer who made a plea for a Rapid Transit system; “A bus service with frequent stops is vital and necessary in a City to get people closer to businesses, and other places but the proposed LRT in Hamilton would eliminate all buses on the route including more than 20 existing bus stops… quiet, pollution-free all-electric battery-operated buses would be better than the proposed LRT for Hamilton which could be provided at a tiny fraction of the huge cost of LRT and without the huge disruption etc. created by LRT, not only during construction but forever after.”
The Minister of Environment now has 35 days to decide whether to order further studies or allow the project to proceed. The current Minister Glen Murray, however, was an outspoken LRT champion when Minister of Transportation. In addition, Murray, who once indicated his interest in becoming Hamilton’s mayor, has history with Eisenberger and Terry Cooke, an LRT advocate. Cooke was chairman of the Canadian Urban Institute in 2010 when Glen Murray was CEO of that organization, and later after Murray left CUI to run for the legislature; the job of CEO went to Eisenberger following his defeat in the 2010 municipal election.
Yay!
Booo!!
Are these people idiots? No offense but it’s been made clear it’s either LRT or nothing for another decade plus. The Ontario government offered funding for LRT, not for us to pick and choose. If we dont take it we go back to the end of the line, whether there will be money by that time comes is even another question.
Peewee McGreal will be apoplectic, eat this orangemike
Brian blackburn
Time to stop this lrt maddness
C.J. on transit.this exercise was to promote the plan for the L.R.T.even after this program was over.it eas the job of C.J. to promote to business along the route to buy into this project.The other real concern I have talked about is metrolinx itself.one cannot ignore the scandals and city council should at least consider who they are dealing with.selfserving .Its not hard to see that this should be a real concern with council.If ignored we will have other tim hortons field law suit down the road.
“Tidball notes, “In order to make the connection from the LRT to the GO Train, transit users will have to walk outdoors along Hughson Street, which will increase their travel time by approximately 15 minutes and expose them to inclement weather.”
Tidball determines that pedestrians move at 1.4 km/h and are able to cover a 350 m distance in a quarter-hour?
Hope he’s getting paid in Sansabelts.
“the proposed LRT in Hamilton would eliminate all buses on the route including more than 20 existing bus stops”
Amalgamating King and Main B-Line stops into a single line doesn’t eliminate stops; it relocates them.
Incidentally, if you live 4km from Flamboro Downs, in all likelihood, you pay none of your property taxes toward municipal transit. Every notice that it’s those who don’t use transit and don’t pay for transit are the ones most engaged in squashing investments in transit?
Still, Hamilton is always free to buy electric buses rather than diesel or hybrid ones. They just cost twice as much. But once you dismantle area rating for transit, the sky’s the limit!
“Council has the power under the rules to allow a study that, among other things, could look at BRT as a possible option.”
So cars don’t have to give up two lanes to a $1B train system. They can lose them to a $250M bus system.
https://youtu.be/UaXAd0FKkhY?t=3m45s
BRT would provide enhanced service over LRT, would not require years of disruptive construction, and saves approximately 750 million. It was the preferred choice of Metrolinx. But Fred, and shrill shill’s like Demi want LRT, so there you have it.
Demi
You’re not terribly familiar with the City’s rapid transit public consultations, the Metrolinx King-Main BCA, or the reality of BRT systems tendered under Metrolinx.
Claim 1 (“BRT would provide enhanced service over LRT”) is entirely dependent upon operating headway. At the headways considered by Metrolinx in its 2010 BCA, BRT would require four times the service levels that currently exist. If you assume that this minimum service level is baked into the contract, then operating BRT would at least require a 400% expansion of the capital and operating budget of the 10 Express route, a large enough contingent of rolling stock that most if not all of the HSR’s fleet replacement resources would need to be be dedicated to that single route, as buses age out in 10 year cycles. That means locking in a long-term transit levy that council would be powerless to remove.
Claim 2, that BRT “would not require years of disruptive construction”, is demonstrably false. In York Region, the 5km Davis Drive BRT corridor took almost 4 years to construct. It is expected that the 9km Yonge St. portion of the York Viva busway will take 4 years to construct. Full road reconstruction, construction of transit stations, etc. A 14km crosstown surface rapid transit route will cause roughly equal amounts of construction and disruption, regardless of mode preferred. This is Metrolinx’s working assumption in the King-Main BCA: “The construction period is assumed to be the same for all three options”.
Claim 3, that BRT “saves approximately $750 million,” is speculative costing (e.g. the 9km Yonge St. BRT described above will cost $260 million to construct) but it also assumes that the MOA would operate along similar lines (i.e. that the province would pay 100% of capital costs), which might not turn out to be true. It’s certainly the case that the operating costs of BRT are significantly higher than those of LRT, and are borne entirely by local taxpayers. So “savings” are relative.
Claim 4, that BRT “was the preferred choice of Metrolinx,” is false. Metrolinx draws no definitive conclusion in the King-Main BCA or any BCA. That’s not what they’re for. (“This type of standardized project analysis is not meant to be a replacement tool for decision-making, but rather a point of reference for decision-makers, providing an informed view of the project and possible alternatives.”) The Metrolinx King-Main BCA does note that all rapid transit modes return better than break-even ROI, but that LRT offers greater economic development impact, a dramatically better environmental effect (five to six times the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions), and superior transportation user benefits. Metrolinx, verbatim: “Overall, the results indicate that an investment in LRT in Hamilton will generate significant benefits and support the City’s broader objectives to revitalize, redevelop and reshape its most significant east-west corridor. While the lowest cost option, Option 1 [BRT], produces the highest benefit-cost ratio of 1.4, both LRT options generated benefit-cost ratios that are greater than 1.0. The highest cost option, Option 2 [LRT], also produced the greatest benefits in all accounts, all of which make an important contribution towards achieving the objectives and goals of both the City and the Province.”
If you have a critical assessment or constructive solution based on facts rather than fantasy and fiction, please offer them up in the interests of improving transit in Hamilton. I haven’t seen anything like that from you yet, but I’ve never believed that you can’t teach old dogs new tricks.
jim graham
You are not terribly familiar with reality, period. The entire Metrolinx King-Main benefit case analysis is predicated on current conditions which do not exist…..and never will.
Right?
The entire premise is based on both King and Main already being converted to 2 way traffic. We all know that has not happened (well most of us) And it never will. And this ‘fantasy scenario” of yours is the only way you could manage to slow buses down enough so that LRT would be travelling at the same speed.
LRT is slower than a bus.
Claim 1, “if you assume, based on the BCA” I do not assume, the BCA is worthless.
Claim2 , give them a lane, problem solved.
Claim 3, $1B investment……minus $250M=??????
Claim 4 , again you are forced to rely upon a badly flawed document to draw your conclusions. BRT produces the highest cost/benefit ratio of any solution considered. And that is what we want. Value.
So sober up Demi, quit trying to defend your position with nonsense and misinformation and get on board.
Demi
So “the BCA is worthless” and “badly flawed” but also your only proof for claims of BRT’s superior ROI and cost/benefit ratio vs. all other modes of transit. Okay, then.
Re: “the entire premise is based on both King and Main already being converted to 2 way traffic”
False. The 2010 King-Main BCA considers the “potential… reconfiguring of King and Main Street into two-way arterials” (possible conversions identified by the City in studies and discussions dating back to amalgamation) but it considers the status quo as well.
Page 6:
“Finally, the results of the comparative analysis presented in this report are based on the assumption that the current one-way street system through the downtown core is converted to a two-way traffic system where both Main Street and King Street are converted to two-way streets. In the absence of this conversion, the incremental benefits generated by the introduction of a rapid transit system are greater than those presented in this report, reflecting the different trip characteristics under each scenario. The one-way system typically supports longer cross town trips rather than the shorter trips encouraged by the two-way streets. As a consequence, the travel time savings resulting from the introduction of rapid transit under a two-way street scenario are less significant than under a one-way scenario as individual trip patterns already reflect the shorter trip distances.”
Again: “In the absence of this conversion, the incremental benefits generated by the introduction of a rapid transit system are greater than those presented in this report.”
It’s encouraging that you no longer regard the concept of a crosstown transit-only lane as a “long-dead horse” but it remains to be said that signage and stencils are not rapid transit. The province has indicated that it already provides funding for conventional bus service through provincial gas tax revenues. There is no ROI on road paint, so there’s no reason for the province to fund such a proposal, especially in light of council’s bus lane shenanigans. $1B commitment minus $1B = $1B in savings.
It is a little perplexing to see you insist elsewhere that Hamilton’s LRT is a failure because its implementation is less than world-class, while here you’re eager to accept a bus-based scenario that lacks any ambition whatsoever, solely because it will challenge the status quo as little as possible. If platinum-grade implementation is your goal, why not at least meet the BRT standards of our GTHA peers in Mississauga and York Region?
Luckily, the cost of a crosstown bus lane is negligible enough that council doesn’t have to wait for Metrolinx funding to dedicate 28km of crosstown street to buses. The 2km pilot only cost $300K, so $4 million should get them started… and they can do so in the next budget cycle, just in time for the 2018 election.
jim graham
“finally the results of the comparative analysis presented in this report are based on the assumption that the current one way street system through the downtown core is converted to two way traffic system where both Main and King are converted to two way streets”
The results are based on conditions which do not exist.
And never will.
Yet you use it as your go to reference manual.
Check out http://www.thoughtco. bus vs. light rail. Lots of proof. It would be a bad day for all concerned if we were forced to rely upon Demi for factual information.
Provide a citation for anytime/anywhere I have referenced LRT as “a failure” (pssst…..it isn’t built yet) Flawed? Check. Wasteful? Check. Premised upon hypothetical bad guesses? Check.
While anonymous advocates continue to writhe, opposition continues to mount.
See you in the funny papers.
Demi
Metrolinx BRT precedents in the GTHA:
• York Region’s 34km of segregated BRT busways becan construction in 2009 and are slated to be complete in 2020. The province contributed $1.4 billion and York Region is footing 16% of the total capital cost.
• Construction on Mississauga’s 18km transitway began in Nov 2010 and is scheduled to be completed Fall 2017. $328 million of the project’s cost was borne by the City of Mississauga.
If full BRT had been proposed by council and was funded by the province, I would be totally on board. If council was ready to go it alone or pay a sizeable share of capital costs toward enhancing the HSR’s trunk line, I would applaud the bold change in culture at City Hall. A system that dedicated 28 lane kilometers of road to BRT is a significant upgrade from the current reality. But that was not proposed for Metrolinx funding by council. Nor was it funded by the province. Nor has any BRT system been 100% funded by the province. Nor is a bus lane segregated by nothing more than diamond stencils the equivalent of BRT.
Your assumptions are based on conditions which do not exist.
jim graham
so the Queen of citations is unable to support her unfounded and scurrilous accusations.
Rather than referencing a BCA predicated on fantasy, why don’t we prepare a BCA based on conditions as they actually exist-you know reality-and as they will present during actual implementation?
Something real.
Looks like our friend Mr. Tidball is going to give that a try.
Bravo
Demi
Reality: A Toronto lawyer getting paid handsomely by a Hamilton clothier doesn’t much care how quixotic or meaningless his assignment is, as long as his paycheques keep clearing.
I don’t really know how one goes about preparing a BCA based upon future conditions without predictive modelling. If you want to speak definitively about conditions as they will present during actual implementation, you will want to withhold judgment for 7 more years so that you can generate the most accurate and informed analysis of the year 2024.
There is nothing to stop the City from investing in more buses, and converting its 250-bus fleet from diesel and CNG and hybrid to 100% electric. Those buses are twice as expensive as the HSR’s conventional rolling stock but obviously hold appeal to many people, so in the interests of city-wide peace, council should just bite the bullet and restart the Ten Year Local Transit Strategy under an all-electric mandate. Double the tax levies and dismantle area rating and start to green the HSR. If you want BLAST bus lanes and a bus barn and more buses, that’s entirely doable. The provincial and federal gas tax revenues are there to support council’s policy choices.
BRT is another matter entirely. In low-density, low ridership areas, it offers compelling benefits. In a high-density corridor such as Wards 1-5, it is twice as expensive to operate as LRT on a per-passenger/per-service kilometer basis, with significantly higher operating expense from fuel costs and additional vehicles to meet demand. The GTHA precedent suggests a BRT system would require capital buy-in from the municipality of anywhere from 15% to 30% (if the province opted to fund it at all, and there is no guarantee that it would). BRT would come with a requirement for an open bid process on the O&M contract, per provincial government procurement policies. BRT would require equivalent road widening and reconstruction, and expropriation (more so, as vehicles are not travelling on fixed tracks), would have the same number of stops and station nodes as LRT and would require the same road segregation and land dedication as LRT. It would also have limited benefit in terms of land use shaping, land value uplift, development potential and intensification, with corresponding drag on the municipal tax base.
jim graham
“I don’t really know how one goes about preparing a BCA based upon future conditions without predictive modeling”
Correct, you do not.
Yet you persist, predicting what you believe is required, in order to support your myopic and fantasy fueled vision.
Try preparing a BCA based upon existing conditions. See what incremental benefits-if any-“rapid transit” (that would include BRT!) has on existing conditions, which would include declining ridership.
I waited just over 30 minutes yesterday for the Mohawk to take me up the Kenilworth Access.
What will a $1B investment in transit do to improve service?
Nada. Nothing. Zip.
40 minutes.
Your vision is impaired.
Demi
Metrolinx King-Main BCA, page 6: “In the absence of this conversion, the incremental benefits generated by the introduction of a rapid transit system are greater than those presented in this report, reflecting the different trip characteristics under each scenario.”
The 2010 King-Main BCA considers the “potential… reconfiguring of King and Main Street into two-way arterials” (possible conversions identified by the City in studies and discussions dating back to amalgamation) but it considers the status quo as well. SDG considered the alternative (i.e. existing conditions) and determined that “the incremental benefits generated by the introduction of a rapid transit system are greater than those presented in this report.”
“I waited just over 30 minutes yesterday for the Mohawk to take me up the Kenilworth Access.”
HSR Service Standards dictate as much: Service responds to demand. If the HSR had larger a operational budget (i.e. higher household contribution) then it might not have its service so leashed to boardings. Operational funding for transit is not the responsibility of senior government. It falls to the municipality. And the City has loaded it onto fare-payers. Once you’re at sardine load for an extended period of time and pass-bys become a recurring problem, more buses may be added.
“existing conditions, which would include declining ridership”
Maybe on the 41 Mohawk, which has traditionally been one of the least used mountain routes (and which has service levels to reflect as much). But a five-year sample of HSR ridership as a whole would tell a different story. HSR ridership currently is higher system-wide than it was in 2009, the most recent data year available to the King-Main BCA (published February 2010). System-wide HSR ridership was higher in 2009 than it was when Liberals formed government in 2003. And despite the City’s disinvestment in service along the trunk line, a recent multi-year sample indicates that ridership on the B-Line corridor has been growing four times faster than the HSR’s system-wide average.
Appendix D to Report PW11079g (King Street Transit Only Lane Pilot Project): “The most recent ridership counts suggest that transit ridership along the corridor through the downtown has grown by approximately 20% over 5 years, or an average of about 4% per year. Ridership in the Main-King-Queenston corridor accounts for approximately 42% of the system wide ridership. Between 2009 and 2013 transit ridership across the HSR system grew by 4% (from 20,930,770 to 21,817,842), an average of approximately 1% per year. Based on the data, the Main-King-Queenston corridor carries a significant proportion of transit ridership in the City and ridership in this corridor is growing at a faster rate than the overall system.”
The innumerate will cling to the belief that ridership declines are experienced uniformly, city-wide, but the reality is that ridership varies by route, and this corridor has always had and continues to have the strongest ridership numbers in the city. That’s why it can support so many interlined transit routes. No other area on the HSR system map is so banded with bus lines.
jim graham
with your “most recent data” already years old, it’s relevance too must be questioned. Riders see what is coming and have already begun to find alternate modes. User’s realize that this investment is a downgrade to existing service and are exasperated. Discretionary users continue to stay away in droves.
Page 6 ‘s reference to”rapid transit” of course includes buses and does not endorse light rail as any sort of preferred mode.
10 years you have been at this? And this is the best you can imagine?
Demi
How on earth can anyone study statistics other than the most recent available to them? Do you imagine that the province only studied 2009 ridership numbers , or that Metrolinx availed itself of 2010-2014 numbers before making its funding decision in May 2015?
If you want to assemble a 2017 business case for LRT or BRT, wrote your councillor and urge them to commit the funds. The price tag was about $10m last time around, and it will take years to launch another funding bid. By which time you’ll want another $10m because years have elapsed.
Then again, this probably suits you fine, because your aversion to public transit funding in any shape or form is transparent. You’re not looking for solutions, just any excuse to oppose constructive change.
“Riders see what is coming and have already begun to find alternate modes. Discretionary users continue to stay away in droves.”
Thanks for the evidence-free assertion. In fact, the ridership numbers are at the upper end of what had been predicted by the HSR’s own formula regarding fare increases. Example: The price of seniors’ passes has increased by around 40% over the last two years, while service “enhancements” were deferred until the last six months of that two-year period. Ridership declines could have been far worse, but were not. On top
“Page 6 ‘s reference to”rapid transit” of course includes buses and does not endorse light rail as any sort of preferred mode.”
Well, duh. Neither does the BCA endorse any specific mode (re-read the preceding posts regarding the purpose and function of a BCA). If you’ll forgive the spoiler, since you’ve evidently never read it: The BCA considers three options. Option 1 is Full BRT. Option 2 is Full LRT. Option 3 is Phased LRT.
If you would like to read the BCA you can find it here: http://www.metrolinx.com/en/regionalplanning/projectevaluation/benefitscases/Benefits_Case-Hamilton.pdf
Demi
Re:“Riders see what is coming and have already begun to find alternate modes. Discretionary users continue to stay away in droves.”
*On top of which, consider that the HSR unilaterally instituted a two-card system for McMaster U-Pass ridership (students whose student cards alone previously served as bus passed) then charged them exorbitant amounts for replacement cards (i.e. What used to cost $30 for replacing a stolen pass now costs $100 the first time around, and $150 each subsequent replacement.). On top of this, the HSR launched an unprecedented enforcement initiative wherein neon-vested security goons worked in tandem with drivers to deny access to any student with even questionable ID, confiscating their ID.
https://www.thespec.com/news-story/6786308-hsr-confiscating-student-bus-passes/
This would be service that these undergrads have just voted to pay a premium for — bankrolling expanded 51 University service along with shifting from 8- to 12-month UPass coverage. This would be service enhancement that the HSR (during the 2017 municipal budget cycle) suggested rolling back because it was too popular with riders, and could be cut in order to realize cost efficiencies. This is the kind of downgrade to existing service that exasperates users.
jim graham
Exactly the sort of “downgrade” that will not be addressed with a billion dollar investment.
Lets keep them exasperated, all thanks to Demi the shrill shill, incapable of looking past that which is shoved down her throat.
How on earth can anyone base a BCA on conditions which do not exist and then proclaim in their absence, every metric considered magically improves? How do you spew such drivel with a straight face? Anonymously of course.
LRT is change which will require construction. Lots of construction. To maintain existing service levels. Maybe.
And I find the idea-any anyone who promotes it-offensive.
Demi
In a rush of optimism I had imagined that you could advance an coherent and mature argument without resorting to misoygynist caricatures, but apparently I give you too much credit. I find the idea that you would be violently dismissive of a rational argument solely because of gender to be more than problematic. I find the idea and the person promoting it to be offensive.
Again: Operational funding for transit comes from the City. Senior government funds capital. If fiscal responsibility took a holiday and you were able to spontaneously green-light B-Line BRT without years of consultation, study, engineering, and design, the province would be able to spend $750 million elsewhere in the GTHA, Hamilton would see a $250 million capital investment, five years of construction, the dedication of 28 lane kilometers of King & Main to rapid transit, and the HSR would be legally bound to meet exponentially higher operational funding for that single route.
I fail to understand why you have so much difficulty processing this elementary point, but since you are fixated on buses, perhaps it will help to think of it this way. Imagine that you have 120 passengers to move along a given route. A 35 foot bus at full rated capacity can accommodate 65 passengers. A 40 foot bus at full rated capacity can accommodate 83 passengers. A 60 foot articulated bus at full rated capacity can accommodate 123 passengers. A bus driver’s salary is not pro-rated to the length of their vehicle. Neither are O&M costs.
A “solution” that has a tight operating expense-to-capacity ratio has limited potential to realize operational efficiencies. Most of the cost of the HSR is in salaries. If your preferred solution for squeezing value out of the B-Line is to quadruple the number of buses on that route (as would be the case under a BRT scenario), you’ve got your work cut out for you, because you’ve just increased the operational expense of that line 400%. LRT has a per-person operating cost half that of BRT because LRT vehicles are significantly larger than buses and can move more passengers.
And the municipality would likely still have to kick in its share of capital funding (as is the case for Metrolinx’s BRT systems, and which would be a factor in why the province realizes a higher ROI on BRT — they’re not paying full freight).
jim graham
because you are so fixated on LRT, and a strident student of the BCA, perhaps you could demonstrate where the BCA concludes running buses right behind light rail is the preferred solution.
I read it, yet could not find that part.
And while at it, maybe you could give this a go….according to you (and the BCA) conversion of Main and King to 2 way is like a “worst case scenario” for determining light rails performance. Yet “worst case” is exactly what you (and the BCA) seem to prefer. Why would you want what is worst for all?
Is there something wrong with you?
When you come up with something rational or coherent it will be received better than this foolishness.
Until then, optimism rules.
Demi
You misunderstand what the BCA is and is not, and this fundamental misapprehension undermines the points that you are attempting to make.
You also relish quoting things that were never said. The “worst case scenario” reflect a judgment that you alone are making — I would invite anyone reading to search this page for the phrase and you’ll find that it originated from Mr. Graham’s keyboard.
There is no “best case” or “worst case” scenario entertained in the Metrolinx BCA, merely “two-way street scenario” and “one-way street scenario”. Metrolinx makes no judgment call on which they prefer. Neither do I. Nor would I presume that my subjective opinion on street directionals reflected what is best/worst for all. You’re possibly more comfortable doing so.
Amusing to see you pretend that you are the fount of reason and I am incoherent.
Demi
What is the slander? Reread your opening:
“Lets keep them exasperated, all thanks to Demi the shrill shill, incapable of looking past that which is shoved down her throat.”
You don’t think that reads a little like a troll’s rape fantasy?
Demi would like us all to believe that LRT is far more valuable than BRT.
$750M vs $250M would seem to confirm her view.
But then she tries to sell the notion that an option that cost’s 1/3 of the other comes with “equal amounts of construction and disruption, regardless of mode preferred”
“The construction period is assumed to be the same for all three options”
Assumed?Why that is almost magical.
Any reasonable explanation for how that is possible? (of course not)
Finally, “in the absence of this conversion, …the incremental benefits are greater that those presented in this report”
Benefits are greater with one way? Yet the BCA is based on the assumption that the conversion to 2 way has already occurred (which is obvious fantasy)
If 1 way is better than 2, yet the BCA mindlessly assumes 2 way, then I am prepared to conclude “2 way LRT” is the “worst” of the options considered. Further I am prepared to defer to your expertise in this matter and am confident you can demonstrate that one of the other options is even “worse”
Give it a go.
Tom West
The writer needs to learn about the differences between “full” EAs and TPAPs. Under a “full” EA, the proponent has to look at possible alternatives to the project (including doing nothing), select one, and then assess its environmental impacts and suitable mitigation measures. In a TPAP, the proponent can skip directly to the last stage. In both a TPAP and an EA, it’s a “self-directed examination where the proponent decides what the environmental impacts are and then tells the ministry how those impacts will be mitigated”.
Also, if riders are exposed to “inclement” weather walking 350m from the stop to the GO station, then presumably they will also be exposed to inclement weather when they walk to their starting stop…
Demi
Mr. Parazader’s vision of “rapid transit” is visible to us now: He wants the status quo service, just run on a different fuel source. He doesn’t want dedicated lanes, or signal priority, or fewer bus stops to increase service speed, or the loss of curbside parking, or a larger service/storage facility. Somehow his electric buses can operate all day long and only recharge during off-peak periods at lower hydro rates, an understandable preference given that electric buses can currently need to recharge every 30 miles, or two loops between McMaster and Eastgate.
jim graham
Demi likes to highlight system deficiencies like poor service levels and strange business practices that remain completely unaffected by this investment and her vision.
She considers this constructive.
Quite a perspective.
