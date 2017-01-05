Home / Lifestyle / Oakville charity
Oakville charity

Bay Observer Staff Member January 5, 2017 Lifestyle Leave a comment 19 Views

Since 1999 The Charity of Hope is a non-profit organization dedicated to giving hope to children & Youth in need across Canada.  They have chapters in Hamilton Oakville & Brantford. Recently the organization staged  the “Celebrating the Arts” fundraiser. Since its formation the charity has raised over one million dollars for those in need. Three quarters of the funds raised are distributed to children’s charities within Hamilton, Halton and the Brantford community.  The remaining quarter is granted to specific children or families that need immediate and unique support.

