Beautiful green spaces like the Royal Botanical Gardens, LaSalle Park and Burlington Golf and Country Club once made Aldershot the prime place to live in Burlington.
The stretch of Plains Road from King Road west to the border of Hamilton actually is part of the historic Lakeshore Highway, which was the main route between Montreal and Windsor before the QEW and Hwy. 401 were built. The highway attracted a lot of holiday and Sunday afternoon drivers.
You’d never know it today with the high rate of development and traffic jams on Plains Road. Some residents are even having second thoughts about staying in the area.
An Aldershot resident, who requested anonymity, said she believes the City is allowing too many multi-level dwellings along Plains Road and has decided to move to Niagara Falls.
“I don’t want to live on the Danforth like in downtown Toronto,” she said. “We don’t have the infrastructure to accommodate it.
“I think we really have to be careful what we’re doing to the lifestyle of the people of Aldershot.”
She said she has exactly 14 seconds to get into the collector lane and make a lefthand turn into her building at 396 Plains Rd. E. and traffic is often backed up in the eastbound lanes.
“The cars are all going 60 and a lot of drivers get mad,” she said.
Lou Battiston, who lives on Easterbrook Ave., said he is opposed to all the new apartment buildings going up on Plains Road.
“Adding stores to the bottom of these things without adequate parking is absolutely ridiculous,” he said.
However, he said the increased traffic on Plains Road is not an issue for him.
“I come from Toronto,” he said. “Burlington is still a great place to live.”
Ward 1 Councillor Rick Craven could not be reached for comment by The Bay Observer’s press time, but he has said in the past that whenever new condos are built along the Plains Road corridor senior citizens living in bungalows in Aldershot love to downsize to them.
At the same time, he said, the vacated bungalows are ideal starter homes for young families and this rejuvenates the population.
In July a committee of Burlington city council approved policy directions as guidelines on how the city will grow over the next quarter-century. Under the provincial government’s Places To Grow strategy guidelines, introduced in 2006, Burlington must boost its level of infilling to 40 per cent.
One of the main reasons is to provide adequate accommodation for an increase of immigrants.
Intensification in the portion south of the QEW is the key, since there is not much room left for residential development in north Burlington.
Two of the key areas for intensification are in Aldershot – along Plains Road, which is a major transit route, and close to the Aldershot GO station.
In addition, increased mixed use development is planned near all GO stations as GO bus and train service is extended.
Currently workers are carrying out major improvements to Plains Road East. The work includes paving, as well as new curbs, bike lanes and sidewalks in some parts of the stretch between the QEW and Shadeland Boulevard.
ADI Development Group is proposing construction of over 300 new townhouses near the corner of Waterdown Road and Masonry Court. The project called ‘Station West’ is adjacent to Burlington’s Aldershot GO Station”
Also in the works are the Breeze condos at the corner of Plains Road and Cooke Boulevard and the Affinity Condominiums at the corner of Plains Road and Filmandale Boulevard.
Written by: Denis Gibbons
Berend H Bremer
I have lived in BURLINTON since 1955 and in Aldershot since 1977. I have seen the in-fill of Aldershot and am not impressed. One house behind what was Chaps restaurant was leveled and replaced by 17 town houses. Towers Department Store was leveled and replaced be 7 towers of 7 floors on average. Where any roads or sewer upgrades made. Who will be faced with the costs of this when every thing backs up. Traffic on Plains road in already in gridlock, and will only get worse. I feel our city councillors are just dassled by the increased tax revenue which they can than squander on such things as a 50 million dollar park along the beach strip.
Brian
I remember when Aldershot used to be practically a ghetto. Now it’s actually nice to visit and drive through. Businesses are returning, and infrastructure is getting a massive clean-up. Let’s be real: NIMBY complaints (like those listed in the article) aren’t real complaints. Aldershot is a genuine Burlington success story, and one of the reasons BurlON continues to win best-city-to-live-in awards.
Bruce Langer
Yes, Plains Road West is getting very busy. A few years ago the ward councillor Rick Craven boasted that traffic had declined 10 per cent after an underpass had been completed on King Street.
I suspect a traffic count now on Fairview and Plains Road would reveal another, less favourable statistic. One of the things driving more traffic is the morning and evening motorcade to the Aldershot GO and Via Rail station.
Since Metrolinx still hasn’t figured out how to get full-time service from Hamilton (despite a gleaming new station on James Street) many Hamilton commuters are forced to take the drive to the nearest station that does offer such service. Parking is an issue there and the planned addition of 300 new parking spots will help probably just for a while, especially considering yet another condo development is in the books on the south side of the tracks.
As a Plains Road West resident, it’s interesting to note that the ground-floor retail spaces offered by these new developments are for the most part empty. Probably the cost of rent, rather than adequate parking is the reason. Meanwhile, there isn’t a grocery store anywhere near where all those condo-dwelling denizens are or will be living.
Council is forcing Toronto-like density on an infrastructure, particularly roads, that was never designed for that kind of traffic and people. But tax assessment dollars always trump common sense at the local level.
E. Roy Birkett
A Sidewalk on North Shore Blvd East along LaSalle Park? WHY NOT?
My e-mail to Mayor Goldring requested its inclusion in the Capital Budget for 2017.
Alderman Craven phoned me at home and informed me that it had been considered many times before. He was firm “It will NOT BE BUILT” He mentionned a couple of problmes, drainage and ice forming.
So I met with two city hall staff to hear their opinions. One is a bike enthusiast and likes the idea. The engineer agreed it could be built from Belhaven Crescent to LaSalle Parkway along a triangular vacant strip of land which was given to Aldershot many years ago. No surpirse here !!
Ward One Alderman then reentered the e-mail discussion and had the nerve to tell me (and therfore all walkers/bikrs etc) that this sidewalk was not necessary as it would be opposed by nature lovers and so so. In his opinion the dirt path on the other side of North Shore Blvd along the park was available and that was sufficient for the public. This nonsense clew me away asn so I e-mailed him and suggested that he try walking it.
I informed him that this is what he would find if he attempted to walk this trail starting at Belhaven Crescent.
Start walking on this ungraded dirth path over both rocks and tree roots. Gravel is no where in sight so be very carfeful and do not bump into the large tree in the midddle of this rough trail. Recently my wife while walking on the trail (around noon) tripped and cracked her pelvic bone, it was a very painful experience. If you conttinue on this trail down a little slope and the up a very step hill wich is well gravelled but which is almost always sheer ice in winter.
Alderman Crave must never have walked this trail which sorely needs DANGER SIGNS.
Apparently a new one block sidewalk is to be included in the 2017 capital budget. It will start at NorthShore Blvd and LaSalle Park Road down to the docks/boats. it will also serve those taxpayers on Oakland Park Court whose children are proabably bused to school.
City Hall will listen if you advise them (905 335 7800) that this sidewalk must be included in the 2017 Capital Budget These three key people will appreciate your opinion/support (e-mail them):
Mayor@burlington.ca
Danijel.Ozimkovic@burlington.ca
David.Johnson@burlington.ca
Alderman Craven also stated:
This issue has been raised several times in recent years.
There is no intention to revisit this matter. So There ? ? ?
isn’t it interesting to note that many tax dollars were not a problem this year when two new stop signals were installed on Plans Road East just two blocks apart. One at Cooke Blvd serves the flood of cars looking for a parking space at Aldeshot Go Station. The second is just 2 blocks away, it slows traffic on Plains Road BUT it serves 15 or so homeowners on St. Maathews which is a one block dead-end street.
My guess is that this 2nd stop light may have cost taxpayers about $100,000.00.
Therefore, tax dollars for those of us who enjoy walking along LaSalle Park in SAFETY won’t be a problem.