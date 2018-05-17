Hi there,

The Niagara Pet Expo is coming up quickly! Lots of fun angles you could take here – Celebrity Pets & Exotic Animals are available by request for media. Please let me know if you have any questions, please find highlights listed below.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – 17th June 2018

NIAGARA FALLS, ON – The biggest pet event ever in Niagara Falls is 3 weeks away! Held over two days, Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th of June at the Scotiabank Convention Centre, 6815 Stanley Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3Y9 and brought to you by the Canadian Pet Expo, this exciting pet friendly event will draw thousands of pets, pet owners, friends and family to Niagara Falls. The Niagara Pet Expo are proud supporters of the Don Cherry Pet Rescue Foundation and the Niagara Humane Society.

Highlights include:

HULK THE GENTLE GIANT: World famous Hulk is known for his TV series, viral videos and massive social media following. This gentle giant weighs a massive 180 pounds! Hulk emphasises that even with the greatest training and focus on power, a dogs need for cuddles, affection and want to be a family member will always be first.

MERLIN THE RAG DOLL: Canada’s answer to grumpy cat will be available to meet and greet at the Niagara Pet Expo. This cranky cat has had millions of views on his videos and well over a hundred thousand followers on Instagram.

CANADA’S BIGGEST BUNNY: Otis, a Continental German Giant Rabbit that weighs 20 pounds at only 1 years old will be at the show to meet and greet rabbit enthusiasts.

DAVE MCMAHON: Niagara’s own celebrity dog & host of Dog Talk on AM radio Monday evenings will be on site during scheduled meet and greets as well presenting a demonstration on dog training.

GREG FREWIN: Niagara Falls premiere illusionist that promotes responsible pet ownership while working with his parrots from paradise and big cats that he has regained and raised over the years. Greg will be making an appearance on Sunday in support of the Niagara Falls Humane Society

PETS CAN PARTICIPATE IN: Dock Diving, Fly Ball, Agility, weight pulling, lure course, photo opportunities and more!

ANIMAL AMBASSADORS: Meet rare and exotic animals at the show. Including a Kangaroo, Iguana, Tortoise, Alligator, Skunk, Snakes and more!

With over 200 retail booths aimed at pet parents and their pets – pets ranging from cats and dogs, birds and bunnies, snakes and spiders and even gerbils and guinea pigs, it really is a pet paradise!

Rescues and breeders will be at the show to answer questions and share their knowledge. The Canadian Pet Expo promotes responsible pet ownership and encourages research and education when considering sharing pets with families. The Niagara Pet Expo is on June 9th & 10th at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls. This is an amazing opportunity to see all types of pet products, services and support companies, pets, exotics and supplies along with their pets! Tickets are available online www.niagarapetexpo.ca[1]

Saturday June 9th: 10am – 6pm | Sunday June 10th: 10am – 5pm

For interview & giveaways requests please contact Lyndal: 6474030460 or lyndal@canadianpetexpo.ca