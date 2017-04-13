Thursday, April 13, 2017

Twenty-one hits! Four legends! One stage! Million Dollar Quartet opens this evening at the Dunfield Theatre Cambridge.

About the Show

Based on the greatest jam session in recording history, Million Dollar Quartet is inspired by the legendary 1956 recording session, which brought together then-rising star Johnny Cash, unknown Jerry Lee Lewis, veteran musician Carl Perkins, and chart-topper Elvis Presley at Sun Records for the first – and only – time.

This powerhouse musical is jam-packed with an incredible roster of musical talent and all the hip-shaking, guitar-twanging hits that made these rock ‘n’ roll giants famous: “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “That’s All Right,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Walk the Line,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Matchbox,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

Performances

April 11 to May 7

Venue

Dunfield Theatre Cambridge

Sponsors

Million Dollar Quartet is proudly sponsored by Cambridge Hearing Centre and Commercial Print-Craft Ltd. Media Sponsors are 1460 CJOY, Magic 106.1, and Forever Young Information. The Design Sponsors are Tiny Cakes and the YMCAs of Cambridge & Kitchener-Waterloo. The 2017 Season Media Sponsor is CTV.

Tickets

Tickets are $46 for Adults and $27 for Youth under 20 years of age. Tickets for groups of 20 or more and select Discount Dates are $37. HST is applicable to all ticket prices. Tickets may be purchased online at www.draytonentertainment.com, in person at the Box Office, or by calling 519-621-8000 or toll free 1-855-DRAYTON (372-9866).

The Creative Team

Alex Mustakas, Director

Konrad Pluta, Music Director

Laurin Kelsey, Set Designer

Rachel Berchtold, Costume Designer

Jeff JohnstonCollins, Lighting Designer

J. Sean Elliott, Assistant Director

Charles Russell, Stage Manager

Nadene Riehl, Assistant Stage Manager

The Company (in alphabetical order)

Matt Cage as Elvis Presley

Scott Carmichael as Fluke

Tyler Check as Carl Perkins

J. Sean Elliott as Sam Phillips

Gerrad Everard as Jerry Lee Lewis

Zachary Knowles as Brother Jay

Maxwell Theodore LeBeuf as Johnny Cash

Laura Mae Nason as Dyanne