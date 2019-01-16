Burlington is creating design guidelines for mid-rise buildings. These guidelines will be used by city staff to evaluate development applications where mid-rise buildings between five and 11 storeys are proposed. The public can learn more about the guidelines at an open house on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at City Hall, Rm. 247 (second floor), 426 Brant St., from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Feedback from the public is needed to help shape the guidelines which will be presented to Burlington City Council in March 2019.

The mid-rise building guidelines will address things, such as:

• building use, e.g. retail, commercial, residential,

• building step backs from street wall to allow for sunlight and sky views;

• street level features, e.g. sidewalks in front of buildings, trees, benches, The guidelines do not outline where mid-rise buildings can be located in the city — that is determined by the city’s new Official Plan and the Zoning Bylaw.

Based on the feedback already gathered from previous open houses, a draft of the Mid-Rise Building Guidelines for the City of Burlington is now ready for review. The draft guidelines can be viewed at Burlington.ca.

Feedback can also be emailed to todd.evershed@burlington.ca.