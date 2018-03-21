Media Advisory/Photo Op: CAA Stoney Creek store opening
What: After a relocation and major renovation, CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) is celebrating the grand re-opening of its new store in Stoney Creek.
The new store comes complete with a home-inspired layout, digital displays, iPads and plenty of comfortable seating for customers.
Come mark the milestone with us. Enjoy refreshments, special merchandise offers and great giveaways.
When: Thursday, March 22, 2018 – 10:15 a.m.
Photo Op: Ribbon cutting ceremony
Where: 75 Centennial Parkway North
Hamilton, ON, L8E 2P2
Who: Carlos Coutinho, COO, CAA SCO
Donald Kaye, director, customer experience, CAA SCO
About CAA South Central Ontario
For over a hundred years, CAA has been helping Canadians stay mobile, safe and protected. CAA South Central Ontario is one of nine auto clubs across Canada providing roadside assistance, travel, insurance services and Member savings for our over 2 million Members.
-30-
For further information contact:
Kaitlynn Furse
PR Manager
P: (905) 771-3194
C: (647) 227-7559
E: kfur@caasco.ca
Nadia Matos
PR Specialist
C: (416) 523-0663
E: nm12@caasco.ca