The Westdale theatre restoration project got a major boost from Hollywood with news that Hamilton-born TV, film and theatre star, Martin Short, has recorded a video that shares the story of the Westdale Theatre’s restoration campaign – Building Magic.

Short offered to help the campaign by doing whatever he could from his home-base in California. It took the form a video that he recorded September 22 on the set of Real Time with Bill Maher, where he was also a panelist.

Short grew up in Hamilton, attending Westdale High School and McMaster University, where he received a BA in Social Work. His career in show business began the year he graduated when he appeared in the Toronto production of Godspell. He went on to star in SCTV, Saturday Night Live on television, and in a number of major Hollywood films including Three Amigos, Mars Attacks, and Father of the Bride.

To view the video and make a donation visit http://buildingmagic.ca/