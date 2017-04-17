A poll released this afternoon by Forum Research indicates LRT is opposed by a majority of Hamiltonians. The Poll which yielded 3324 voters who were contacted via Interactive Voice Response between March 30th and April 4th has a margin of error of 1.7% 19 times out of 20. Of decided respondents, 55% opposed LRT with 45% in favour. The city was broken into 4 subsets: Stoney Creek and Glanbrook, Mountain, Lower City and Downtown and Ancaster/Dundas/Flamborough. None of the four geographic regions, including the lower city registered in favour of LRT. The poll also showed that the more familiar respondents were with the LRT project, the more inclined they were to oppose it. Overall the poll said Hamiltonians had a high degree of awareness of the project.forum april 2016 poll
