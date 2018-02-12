Responding to a query about expenditures to date on Hamilton’s LRT project, Metrolinx spokesperson Vanessa Barrasa advised the Bay Observer, “as of February 2018, we have committed $93 million and spent $65 million. This includes expenditures on the project dating back to 2010, including costs to complete the original environmental assessment for the project in 2011, the environmental assessment update in 2017, and staff costs over that time period to present. This figure also includes current commitments for consulting contracts to prepare all project design and engineering work, tender documents, and project oversight during the procurement and construction periods; and costs associated with property acquisition, leased spaces, and hard costs such as printing and equipment.”

The breakdown on the $53 Million is as follows:

• Engineering and design $35 Million

• Hamilton LRT office $14 Million

• Metrolinx Staff $1.5 Million

• Property Acquisition $14 Million

In addition Metrolinx has acquired ten properties as part of the Hamilton LRT project. These are properties that we have closed on, and that would now be registered under Metrolinx. Metrolinx is actively negotiating with numerous other property owners and indicates that so far they have not commenced any expropriations. We are unable to share information on property negotiations currently underway. Some of the properties acquired so far: