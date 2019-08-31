A 24 page internal Metrolinx document, that was kept under wraps until recently, pretty much debunks most of the grandiose claims made by LRT supporters about the benefits of the proposed Hamilton system. Let’s start with the “R” in LRT. Supporters of the mode like to think it means “Rapid” and indeed Metrolinx’s own documents often flip back and forth between “Rapid” and “Rail” the latter being the correct use. The new report says what LRT skeptics had been saying all along—that LRT will cover the 14-kilometer route no faster than Bus Rapid Transit—31 minutes—only three minutes faster than the current B-Line buses running in mixed traffic. Up until the release of the newer report, Metrolinx had claimed LRT would have an 8-minute advantage over BRT. Why is that important? Because, using a Metrolinx formula that attempts to assign a dollar value to time saved in travel, the 8-minute supposed advantage was converted into approximately $370 Million in what Metrolinx terms “transport user benefits”. Without that $370 Million advantage, LRT stacks up very poorly against Bus Rapid Transit or, for that matter, even the status quo.

The report also shot holes in the other supposed benefit of LRT—the so-called “economic uplift” that supporters claim will result in higher property values along the route. The authors of the most recent report basically wrote off the portion of the LRT east of downtown, saying: “significant portions of the central and eastern parts of the corridor are not forecasted to experience significant population or employment growth.” Put another way, the report says the greatest growth potential will be in the downtown-to-McMaster portion of the route. For that reason the report suggests that instead of going to LRT, that BRT be implemented on the western half of the route, with what is termed “BRT-Light” on the eastern portion. The report in recommending that BRT options be explored further before a funding decision was made, is essentially saying that Hamilton is not ready for LRT, period. But within three months of the release of the report the Wynne government had announced the $1 Billion in funding for Hamilton; although Premier Wynne when pressed, would not declare definitively that the money was for LRT only.

The newer report describes the lack of connection between the LRT and GO transit as “a major concern,” in view of GO plans to convert its rail service to a high speed, frequent and electrified regional express rail service. The report continues, “it may be necessary re-examine existing and additional transit options in light of this new service.” GO future plans call for all of the increased rail service to be concentrated at the West Harbour station which is a kilometer away from the nearest LRT stop.

The report concludes that “the benefits of the LRT project would not outweigh the costs,” in a standard growth scenario and even in a medium growth scenario BRT would still be the better investment.

So there it is—a candid report that was written without the expectation that it would be seen by the public blows holes in most to the assumptions that have fuelled the LRT frenzy in Hamilton. From the beginning this project has been more about hype (largely fuelled by Hamilton taxpayer dollars, incidentally) than about any kind of transit metrics. The project fails on projected ridership, cost-benefit and economic uplift.

But don’t expect any action from the current city council—even LRT opponents. They continue to hope that Metrolinx will get them off the hook by coming in with a price tag that will kill the project. One would think that the opponents would at least explore how the money can be used for other infrastructure as the Premier promised, and as was repeated to the Bay Observer in writing by the Ministers office less than two months ago, “If the city decides not to move forward with the LRT project, the ministry will review any alternate transit and infrastructure project the city would like to put forward for funding.” How much plainer can they make it? Sadly some members of council approached by the Bay Observer prefer a cautious, passive approach to the issue, rather than aggressively exploring a once in a lifetime opportunity to revitalize the city’s aging infrastructure.