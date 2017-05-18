Illustrator, writer and broadcaster, Kevin Sylvester, officially kicked-off the 9th annual Telling Tales program! Telling Tales is a yearlong community initiative dedicated to promoting literacy and inspiring a love of reading. This campaign includes many fun and engaging initiatives for kids, teens, and families to get them excited about reading, writing and creating.

This year’s theme highlights the magic of books, because as we all know: Stories Take You Anywhere. Discover a new author, or a new favourite book from the amazing Telling Tales Reading List which features top titles from award-winning Canadian authors and illustrators. There is something for the whole family – babies, kids, teens, book lovers and even reluctant readers. Plus, teachers and students can win an author visit to their school just by reading a book from our list and being creative! We are offering our second annual School Contest where three lucky schools will win a visit from one of our amazing presenters.

New illustration celebrates Canada 150. Derek Douglas, an illustrator from Dundas created a fun and engaging illustration that celebrates Canada. It’s the perfect way to celebrate Canada’s 150th, and our ninth year.

There are many exciting new developments happening at Telling Tales as we enter our ninth year. “We are very proud to announce that Telling Tales is now incorporated, and we hope to receive our charitable status by the end of 2017,” explains Susan Jasper, Executive Director at Telling Tales. “We have appointed an exemplary new Board of Directors who are excited to work on strategic development. Collectively this inaugural board brings award-winning experience in community outreach, school engagement, community building, governance and managing not-for-profits. We are poised for a great future!” Read about our new board here.

Our community outreach is constantly expanding. This year we will feature special new miniTelling Tales events around the community: Heart of Ontario’s signature Canada 150 Event: Quilt of Belonging Peace by Piece: Stitching Together Canadian Stories, McQuesten and Rolston community hubs, and Westfield Heritage Village’s Ice Cream Carnival.

2017 Presenters This year’s festival features over 30 award-winning Canadian authors, illustrators, storytellers, and musicians who promise to engage and delight over 7,000 children and their families. Plan to be entertained by these talented presenters:

Jean Assamoa Robert Blunsdon Erin Bow Ben Bowen Judy Brunsek Paul Covello Creative Theatre Company Lisa Dalrymple

Emma Donoghue Derek Douglas Melanie Fishbane Melanie Florence Linda Granfield Joyce Grant HPL Puppeteers Hamilton Youth Poets

Naseem Hrab Jude Johnson Andrew Larsen Joanne Levy Elizabeth MacLeod Evan Munday Mr. Chris and the Gassy Bubbles

Sandra O’Brien Gillian O’Reilly Itah Sadu Chad Solomon Ted Staunton Kevin Sylvester Nicola Winstanley Kari-Lynn Winters

Engage with the Telling Tales community to celebrate #TellingTales2017! • We’re sharing stories and giving away books on Facebook and Twitter • Our presenters are showcased on YouTube • Follow along with us on Instagram • Download the Telling Tales Festival App sponsored by Cogeco • Check out the 2017 Telling Tales Reading List • Kids 6-16 can join the Telling Tales Press Club • Watch our Contest page to win books and prizes

About Telling Tales Telling Tales is a Canadian, not-for-profit organization committed to inspiring a love of reading and raising awareness of the importance of literacy in our communities. We do this by bringing Canadian authors, illustrators, musicians and storytellers together with their audiences: our children. Telling Tales develops, promotes and delivers literacy programming and participates in community events geared to children and youth, from newborns to age 16. For more information, please review the Telling Tales Fact Sheet and visit the Telling Tales website at tellingtales.org.

For more information, please contact:

Joanna Williams, Public Relations Manager Judy Boswell, Marketing Co-Chair media@tellingtales.org 905-920-1600 | judy@musemarketinggroup.ca