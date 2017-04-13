Tickets On Sale April 21st at Noon!

SALAMANCA, NEW YORK: (April 13, 2017) Loretta Lynn is coming to the Seneca Allegany Events Center to perform all her hits from “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl” to “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” “Hey Loretta,” “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, and so much more! Experience a living legend of country music Saturday, October 28th at 7pm at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino.

Tickets on sale Friday, April 21st at Noon! Tickets start at $45.

For over 60 years Loretta Lynn has been “singin’ it from a woman’s point of view” and winning music’s top honors along the way. Known as the First Lady of Country Music, she’s sold over 45 million albums worldwide and is still the most honored and awarded woman in country music history. With over 60 albums to her credit and more than 16 number one singles, Loretta Lynn was a groundbreaking force in music with 4 Grammy Awards, 7 American Music Awards, and the first woman to win Entertainer of the Year, the CMA’s highest honor. Beyond the awards, she’s also had an Oscar-winning movie made of her life, The Coal Miner’s Daughter. Don’t miss this legendary lady of country music!

Loretta Lynn October 28th at 7pm Tickets start @ $45

Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino is nestled at the foot of the majestic Allegheny Mountains along the New York/Pennsylvania border and is located off exit 20 of the Interstate 86 near U.S. Route 219. The property is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. Guests can enjoy nearly 2,000 slot machines and more than 30 table games, seven dining locations, live entertainment and a AAA Four Diamond Award-winning hotel with 413 deluxe rooms and suites, a spa and salon, fitness center and indoor pool.

