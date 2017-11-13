On November 21st from 5-9pm, at King West Bistro, celebrate new neighbours, new friends and great food.  Kick off the Holiday season at this exclusive event and sample fine infused oils and balsamic vinegars by The Urban Vine paired with the unique culinary creations of the very talented Chefs at King West Bistro. Aure Wines and the London Born Wine Company will also be on hand with their signature wines. Space is limited so don’t wait too long to purchase your tickets. They are available at The Urban Vine and King West Bistro. The cost is $45 and this includes the full tasting menu and complimentary glass of wine.

Join us on November 21st at King West Bistro located in Dundas at 186 King Street West. We look forward to a very special evening with you.

