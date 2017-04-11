On January 7, 2017, Jake Thomas, son of Hamilton music legend Ian Thomas was severely injured in a catastrophic accident, leaving him a paraplegic. Jake is a father of four and a filmmaker. The musical group Lunch At Allen’s consists of Ian Thomas, Murray McLauchlan, Cindy Church and Marc Jordan. Within days of the accident, Murray, Marc and Cindy were talking about what they could do to help Jake and family with the financial challenges that lay ahead … and so began the idea for a series of concerts. Due to his expertise in the integration of film and music, Jake was the obvious choice to direct and edit the debut Lunch At Allen’s Live DVD for EMI Music Canada. As individuals, members of Lunch at Allen’s members have written for or sung on over 25,000,000 CDs, penning hits for Chicago, Josh Groban, Bonnie Raitt, America, Santana, Cher and Rod Stewart, including Murray’s Farmers Song, Marc’s Marina Del Rey and Ian’s Painted Ladies.

Running from April 29 to May 15, an online silent auction straddles the timelines of both concerts, and provides an opportunity to help regardless of geographic location. All monies raised will be used to help retrofit the family home and vehicles, to purchase the necessary mobility devices, and to afford Jake as much comfort as possible in his day-to-day living.