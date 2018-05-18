NDP leader Andrea Horwath has done an apparent about-face on provincial transit funding for LRT. In an editorial board meeting with the Hamilton Spectator this week she said she would support provincial funding for Bus Rapid Transit if that was the wish of Hamilton Council. An audio clip is available on the following link to the Hamilton Spectator website. HERE

This morning Horwath reversed her position completely with the following news release:

Horwath: LRT is the right way forward for our city By: Andrea Horwath, Leader of Ontario’s NDP

I want to be completely clear: I support the Hamilton LRT project and I’ll fight like hell to make it happen.

Our city is growing. And we need a transit system that will drive our economy forward and improve the quality of life for Hamiltonians – and make our days and commutes smoother. The Hamilton LRT project will be a vital part of that transit system.

That’s why I have been an outspoken advocate for this project for two decades. As a Hamilton city councillor, I championed

light rail as the best transit option to support growth and vibrancy in our city.

Both as an MPP and as Leader of Ontario’s NDP, I have gone to the mat again and again in support of the LRT.

I’ve pushed the Liberal government to provide clear confirmation of the province’s support for the project and pressured them to commit to the secure funding that was necessary to see it through. I fought them when they decided to truncate the east end of the line and delay the start of construction. Should Ontario people elect me to serve as premier, my position will be no different than it has been for the last 20 years: Hamilton is getting an LRT, and there will be no more delays.

It’s right there in my platform – in black white and orange – “we’ll build Hamilton’s long-awaited LRT. Waffling on this project equals more delays on this project — and Hamilton can’t wait any longer.” We’ve set aside $1 billion to get shovels in the ground right away.

There have been more than 60 votes approving the project over the past 10 years. The position of Hamilton city council is

clear. The position of Hamilton families is clear. LRT is the best way forward.

This city has long needed a partner at Queens Park with the courage to get the Hamilton LRT project moving. I promise to

be that partner.