NDP leader Andrea Horwath has done an apparent about-face on provincial transit funding for LRT. In an editorial board meeting with the Hamilton Spectator this week she said she would support provincial funding for Bus Rapid Transit if that was the wish of Hamilton Council. An audio clip is available on the following link to the Hamilton Spectator website. HERE
This morning Horwath reversed her position completely with the following news release:
Horwath: LRT is the right way forward for our city By: Andrea Horwath, Leader of Ontario’s NDP
I want to be completely clear: I support the Hamilton LRT project and I’ll fight like hell to make it happen.
Our city is growing. And we need a transit system that will drive our economy forward and improve the quality of life for Hamiltonians – and make our days and commutes smoother. The Hamilton LRT project will be a vital part of that transit system.
That’s why I have been an outspoken advocate for this project for two decades. As a Hamilton city councillor, I championed
light rail as the best transit option to support growth and vibrancy in our city.
Both as an MPP and as Leader of Ontario’s NDP, I have gone to the mat again and again in support of the LRT.
I’ve pushed the Liberal government to provide clear confirmation of the province’s support for the project and pressured them to commit to the secure funding that was necessary to see it through. I fought them when they decided to truncate the east end of the line and delay the start of construction. Should Ontario people elect me to serve as premier, my position will be no different than it has been for the last 20 years: Hamilton is getting an LRT, and there will be no more delays.
It’s right there in my platform – in black white and orange – “we’ll build Hamilton’s long-awaited LRT. Waffling on this project equals more delays on this project — and Hamilton can’t wait any longer.” We’ve set aside $1 billion to get shovels in the ground right away.
There have been more than 60 votes approving the project over the past 10 years. The position of Hamilton city council is
clear. The position of Hamilton families is clear. LRT is the best way forward.
This city has long needed a partner at Queens Park with the courage to get the Hamilton LRT project moving. I promise to
be that partner.
jim graham
Andrea supported this plan to replace existing union jobs with non union outsiders, and to her credit, she still does. Andrea think it is swell that hundreds of tree’s at street level along the route-all of them actually-will have to be destroyed in order to accommodate her vision. Construction chaos? Bring it.
Travel time savings? Who cares.
We know what Andrea thinks….sort of….kind of…..we know she couldn’t care less what the people of Hamilton think.
Referendum? Naw.
That billion you’ve “set aside?” Good thinking, now hand it over.
Hart Solomon
The City of Hamilton spent around $100M on roadwork in 2018, so $1B makes for 10 times the usual roadwork and several years worth of construction chaos. Luckily, we’ll all be travelling alone in self-crashing pods by the time the shovels go in the ground, so we can relax and let the robots do the driving.
Pity, however, that the $1B has been earmarked for subway service to Scarborough Town Centre.
Or, you know, simulating a “balanced budget”.
…
“Ontario’s Liberal government has created a legal loophole that would allow it to divert money away from transit construction.
During the June election, Premier Kathleen Wynne repeatedly promised to sell off government assets – such as buildings, land and parts of government-owned electricity companies – and put the money into the Trillium Trust, a new fund dedicated to paying for transit.
But the legislation governing the Trillium Trust gives Ms. Wynne’s cabinet and Treasury Board the executive power to decide how much revenue from asset sales, if any, is actually put in the Trust. This allows the government to choose to redirect the money away from transit and into other spending files.
…critics charge the law still gives cabinet too much freedom to do what it wants with the money. And the cash-strapped government could be tempted to use some of the funds to erase its $12.5-billion deficit instead of building transit.
“The law is certainly not open and transparent,” Progressive Conservative MPP Vic Fedeli said. “It’s going to be very tempting for them to use asset sales to balance the budget.”
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/politics/wynne-cabinet-builds-in-option-to-drain-ontario-transit-funds/article21154051/
jim graham
$1.4 Billion Accounting error.
Ooopsey.
So math isn’t Andrea’s strong suit.
Neither is public transit “yes I will, no I wont” At least she’ll have municipal politics to fall back on…..looks like there will be an opening in Ward 7
Oversight
… compared to a $16B shortfall in Ford’s transit promises. Which makes them either ruinous or empty.
https://www.thestar.com/opinion/star-columnists/2018/05/11/doug-fords-transit-plans-just-the-latest-example-of-the-cost-and-chaos-politicians-seeking-votes-visit-on-torontos-transit-users.html
iPolitics: Ford tosses promise of a costed platform (April 6)
CTV: Ford is promising a fully costed plan before the Ontario election (April 26)
CBC: Doug Ford says he’ll release fully costed platform before election / Progressive Conservative leader, speaking in rural southwestern Ontario Wednesday, didn’t give a specific date (May 23)
CTV: Doug Ford says he’ll release fully costed platform before the election (May 24)
Whatever you think of the math, the NDP respected taxpayers enough to release its platform before the campaign officially began — almost two months before they cast their vote.
With 13 days left on the clock, who knows when we’ll be able to see if the PCs even have a platform, or if the Ford plan is about buying more than votes and time?
jim graham
“either ruinous or empty” Empty, as empty as the BCA for Hamilton’s LRT.
Hollow, nugatory, meaningless.
The NDP respected the taxpayer enough to demonstrate their collective incompetence.
D’oh