A degree in film from Sheridan College was Kristin Bingham’s first step into post-secondary education.

But when Bingham decided she really wasn’t suited for that type of work, she began to have doubts about her capabilities.

A visit to YMCA Employment Services in Burlington changed all that.

“I got a job about a week after finishing the program,” she said. “It helped me hone in on exactly what I wanted to do with my life.”

Bingham always loved animals, especially riding horses. The program connected her to the Watzin Veterinary Clinic in Waterdown, where she now works as a client care representative.

Her next goal is to go back to school to become a veterinarian.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took time to talk individually to a dozen participants when he made a stop in Burlington last month to announce a 2019 federal investment of $500 million toward the Working Income Tax Benefit (WITB).

When Patrick Klatskin was laid off last year from his job as a technical account manager for Dell EMC, he was getting nowhere with the resume he had prepared until he registered at the YMCA program.

The experts there helped him update his resume and showed him the new style of job-hunting, one that entails the use of technology.

“I’ve got a job interview next week,” he said.

Originally from Newfoundland, Melanie Osmond now is in the Second Career Program and will start attending Sheridan College in January.

Osmand was laid off from her job in a warehouse during the summer and was receiving unemployment benefits for awhile.

The folks at the Y helped her find part-time employment at Fortinos to fill in the gap.

“They helped me with all the paperwork,” she said. “They have a very good team there.”