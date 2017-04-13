Tuesday, April 18 | 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

What are the issues that female entrepreneurs face? Do women bring unique strengths to entrepreneurship? Are women less likely to put themselves forward as experts or mentors?

Join Innovation Factory and The Forge on April 18 for a stimulating panel discussion as we unpack the complexities of female entrepreneurship. Our goal is to investigate both the hurdles and advantages of being a female entrepreneur, to challenge and inspire the next generation.

Panelists

• Margaret Coons | CEO, Nuts for Cheese

• Jennifer Fields | Tech Company Sales Leader

• Karen Grant | Executive Director, Angel One Investor Network

• Gail Mercer-MacKay | President, Mercer-MacKay Solutions Inc.

Moderator

• Julie Ellis | Co-Founder, Mabel’s Labels; President, Julie Ellis and Co.; Creator of “Ignite and Scale”

