Major Robert Paul Joseph Tremblay from Hamilton, and Ian Scott Graham from Puslinch, Ontario were two out of the 45 Canadians to receive honours from Governor-General Johnson at a ceremony in London.

Major Tremblay received the Meritorious Service Cross (Military Division). The Meritorious Service Decorations celebrate Canadians who have performed an exceptional deed or activity that brings honour to Canada. The decorations are separated into military and civil divisions, with two levels each: a cross and a medal.

While serving in Haiti from March to September 2015 as United Nations and Haitian National Police (HNP) team leader, Tremblay played a key role in developing electoral security measures. He helped to establish a command and control structure for operations by the HNP under complex and difficult circumstances.

Burlington-born Ian Scott Graham received the Meritorious Service Medal (Civil Division). Created by the Queen recognizing Canadians for exceptional deeds that bring honour to our country

Long before the issue of bullying became headline news, Scott Graham started Kids 4 Kids, a leadership and anti-bullying program, in 1993. Through co-operative games, team-building exercises, music and frank discussions, he has instilled into thousands of youngsters a positive outlook and a lifelong sense of confidence.