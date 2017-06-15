Three Hamilton elementary schools are among 30 Canadian high-needs elementary schools across the country who will receive the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation’s annual Literacy Fund grants. Those getting grants are St. Michael School ($85,000), Hillcrest Elementary,($85,000) and Parkdale School, ($30,000). Many schools struggle to provide books that are relevant and engaging to their students when their limited budgets mean that the average age of a book in their library is 20 years old.

In a country where school library budgets continue to shrink, and teachers each year spend over $200 million of their own money to make up for this funding gap2, it is the students of high-needs elementary schools that face the harshest consequences of neglected school libraries.

To learn more about the literacy crisis in Canada, all Canadians are invited to watch the powerful documentary, Read Between the Lines, produced by Emmy-Award-winning documentarian, Ms. Ric Esther Bienstock. Read Between the Lines takes viewers to the frontlines of Canada’s sorely underfunded school libraries, and shows the power of what a Literacy Fund grant can accomplish. To view, please visit loveofreading.org.

Since its inception in 2004, the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation has donated more than $25 million to more than 3,000 schools, benefiting more than 900,000 Canadian children. Schools interested in applying for the 2018 Indigo Love of Reading Foundation Literacy Fund grant can learn more at www.loveofreading.org.