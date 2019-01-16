Hamiltonians will now be able to check out Health inspections of various facilities online. Starting today City of Hamilton’s online publicly available health inspection results will be expanded to include personal service settings (tattoo parlours, piercing, hair and nail salons, etc.), licensed child care facilities, public pools and spas, small drinking water systems, tanning facilities, residential camps, and tobacco and e-cigarette retailer convictions. This is in addition to food premises food (restaurants, grocery stores, food trucks, etc.) inspections inspection results that have been available online since 2009.

City of Hamilton public health inspectors are responsible for conducting inspections on over 11,000 businesses and facilities in Hamilton. The goal is to prevent infections, illness and to promote healthy and safe practices within the community.

View results here.